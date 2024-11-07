News 9

Back to the White House after four years: Who is Donald Trump?

입력 2024.11.07 (00:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former President Donald Trump has set a record as the oldest president and the non-consecutive second presidency in history with this victory.

Reporter Choi Min-young summarizes the life of former President Trump, who is returning to the White House after four years.

[Report]

Born in 1946 as the second son of a real estate tycoon, former President Trump walked the path of a businessman.

He gained popularity by appearing on a reality show and creating catchphrases.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Oct. 27: "Kamala! You're fired!"]

Former President Trump, a real estate developer and casino business owner with no prior political experience, ran against Hilary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and became the 45th President of the United States.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/July 2016: "And we will make America great again."]

During his presidency, Trump implemented policies that strengthened 'America First' in foreign and economic affairs.

He enforced strict border policies against immigrants.

Former President Trump held two summits with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un in 2018 and 2019 and showcased his friendship with Kim throughout the election period.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/July 18: "North Korea is acting up again, but when we get back, I get along with him. He would like to see me back, too. I think he misses me."]

In the four years he ceded the position to President Biden, Trump's legal risks were his biggest weakness.

He is currently facing trials for inciting an unprecedented event where rioters stormed the Capitol in defiance of the election results.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Sept. 6: "Because everyone realizes that there was no case, cause I did nothing wrong. It's a witch hunt. It's an attack by my political opponents in Washington, D.C."]

Among the four criminal cases he was indicted for, the case involving hush money payments related to a sexual scandal resulted in a guilty verdict, but it did not prevent Trump's return to the White House.

This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Back to the White House after four years: Who is Donald Trump?
    • 입력 2024-11-07 00:22:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former President Donald Trump has set a record as the oldest president and the non-consecutive second presidency in history with this victory.

Reporter Choi Min-young summarizes the life of former President Trump, who is returning to the White House after four years.

[Report]

Born in 1946 as the second son of a real estate tycoon, former President Trump walked the path of a businessman.

He gained popularity by appearing on a reality show and creating catchphrases.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Oct. 27: "Kamala! You're fired!"]

Former President Trump, a real estate developer and casino business owner with no prior political experience, ran against Hilary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and became the 45th President of the United States.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/July 2016: "And we will make America great again."]

During his presidency, Trump implemented policies that strengthened 'America First' in foreign and economic affairs.

He enforced strict border policies against immigrants.

Former President Trump held two summits with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un in 2018 and 2019 and showcased his friendship with Kim throughout the election period.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/July 18: "North Korea is acting up again, but when we get back, I get along with him. He would like to see me back, too. I think he misses me."]

In the four years he ceded the position to President Biden, Trump's legal risks were his biggest weakness.

He is currently facing trials for inciting an unprecedented event where rioters stormed the Capitol in defiance of the election results.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Sept. 6: "Because everyone realizes that there was no case, cause I did nothing wrong. It's a witch hunt. It's an attack by my political opponents in Washington, D.C."]

Among the four criminal cases he was indicted for, the case involving hush money payments related to a sexual scandal resulted in a guilty verdict, but it did not prevent Trump's return to the White House.

This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.
최민영
최민영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프 4년 만에 ‘컴백’…“미국을 다시 위대하게”

트럼프 4년 만에 ‘컴백’…“미국을 다시 위대하게”
동부 경합주 승리로 일찌감치 승부 결정

동부 경합주 승리로 일찌감치 승부 결정
윤 대통령, 당선 축하 메시지 …“이른 시일 내 소통”

윤 대통령, 당선 축하 메시지 …“이른 시일 내 소통”
2024년 미국의 선택…<br>왜 트럼프였나?

2024년 미국의 선택…왜 트럼프였나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.