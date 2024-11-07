Back to the White House after four years: Who is Donald Trump?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Donald Trump has set a record as the oldest president and the non-consecutive second presidency in history with this victory.



Reporter Choi Min-young summarizes the life of former President Trump, who is returning to the White House after four years.



[Report]



Born in 1946 as the second son of a real estate tycoon, former President Trump walked the path of a businessman.



He gained popularity by appearing on a reality show and creating catchphrases.



[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Oct. 27: "Kamala! You're fired!"]



Former President Trump, a real estate developer and casino business owner with no prior political experience, ran against Hilary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and became the 45th President of the United States.



[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/July 2016: "And we will make America great again."]



During his presidency, Trump implemented policies that strengthened 'America First' in foreign and economic affairs.



He enforced strict border policies against immigrants.



Former President Trump held two summits with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un in 2018 and 2019 and showcased his friendship with Kim throughout the election period.



[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/July 18: "North Korea is acting up again, but when we get back, I get along with him. He would like to see me back, too. I think he misses me."]



In the four years he ceded the position to President Biden, Trump's legal risks were his biggest weakness.



He is currently facing trials for inciting an unprecedented event where rioters stormed the Capitol in defiance of the election results.



[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Sept. 6: "Because everyone realizes that there was no case, cause I did nothing wrong. It's a witch hunt. It's an attack by my political opponents in Washington, D.C."]



Among the four criminal cases he was indicted for, the case involving hush money payments related to a sexual scandal resulted in a guilty verdict, but it did not prevent Trump's return to the White House.



This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.



