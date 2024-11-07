News 9

Drama-filled U.S. election ends with Trump's comeback victory

[Anchor]

This U.S. presidential election was very dramatic.

There were continuous shocks and twists, including two assassination attempts on Trump and the replacement of the Democratic candidate.

Reporter Wi Jae-cheon looks back at the fast-paced U.S. election process.

[Report]

It was a rematch after four years, and for the first time in 112 years, a former and current president faced off.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/November 15, 2022: "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."]

[Joe Biden/U.S. President/April 25, 2023: "This is not a time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for re-election."]

However, soon after, calls for a candidate change emerged within the Democratic Party.

This was due to concerns over age and cognitive ability.

[Joe Biden/U.S. President: "Just give me a moment. Dealing with...everything we have to deal with...well...if we finally beat medicare..."]

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President: "I don't think he knows what he said either."]

The crisis for Biden was ultimately triggered by assassination attempts on Trump.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President: "Take a look at what happened to..."]

Despite bleeding, Trump raised his fist, leaving an impression of a strong leader, while Biden announced his withdrawal from the race and declared support for Vice President Harris.

[Kamala Harris/U.S. Vice President: "Building that middle-class will be a defining goal of my presidency."]

Although her surprise entry garnered global attention and her approval ratings surged, it did not last long.

Just two months after the first assassination attempt, the second attempt was uncovered, causing Trump's approval ratings to rise again.

This U.S. election, described as a close contest with changing leads every day, ended earlier than expected with the victory of former President Trump.

This is KBS News, Wi Jae-cheon.

