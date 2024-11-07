Harris's debate momentum not enough to overcome barriers of race and gender

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kamala Harris postponed her scheduled public speech by one day without making a statement.



With public support from celebrities and a surge in TV debates, there was anticipation for the birth of the first Black woman president in the United States, but the reality proved to be challenging.



Kim Jin-hee reports.



[Report]



Supporters who gathered at Vice President Harris's alma mater in hopes of a presidential victory have all left.



Harris was supposed to give a speech to supporters declaring victory here, but the schedule was canceled.



[Cedric Richmond/Harris Campaign Co-Chair: "You won't hear from the Vice President tonight. But you will hear from her tomorrow."]



Vice President Harris stepped in late in July to replace President Biden in the race, quickly catching up to Trump.



In particular, she gained momentum after being evaluated as performing better than Trump in the September TV debate that addressed issues like abortion and immigration.



Public endorsements from celebrities such as former President Barack Obama and pop star Taylor Swift followed.



Various polls showed high support from women and Black voters, and there were expectations for hidden support from white women.



Although not openly expressed among white Trump supporters, there was an expectation for 'hidden Harris' votes from white women who empathized with Harris's emphasis on women's rights, such as abortion rights.



[Kamala Harris/Vice President of the United States/Nov.4/Philadelphia: "I am ready to offer that leadership as the next President of the United States of America."]



However, the 'hidden Harris' support was not as strong as expected, and the glass ceiling for the first Black woman president in the United States remains unbroken.



This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hee.



