Republicans regain Senate majority boosting Trump's policy agenda

[Anchor]

In the United States, not only the president but also senators and representatives were elected this time.

The Republican Party has regained majority in the Senate.

It seems that Trump’s policies will gain momentum.

Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.

[Report]

In the election, 34 out of 100 senators were re-elected along with the next president.

Republican candidates reclaimed Senate seats that were previously held by Democrats in Ohio and West Virginia.

[Bernie Moreno/Elected Senator from Ohio/Republican: "...leaders of Washington D.C. that actually put the interests of American citizens above all else."]

As a result, the U.S. Senate, which was previously dominated by Democrats with a 51 to 49 majority, will be led by the Republican Party starting January next year.

[Ted Cruz/Elected Senator from Texas/Republican: "I will fight for you, for your jobs, for your safety, and for your constitutional rights."]

The U.S. Senate has the authority to confirm high-level appointments and approve treaties with foreign countries.

This means that the Trump administration will receive active support from the Senate when deciding on foreign security policies regarding the Ukraine war or implementing Supreme Court nominations.

The Senate could also vote down impeachment resolutions passed by the House of Representatives.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Republican Candidate: "...and powerful mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate. Wow. That's good."]

In this election, voting was also conducted for all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Counting is currently underway, and if the Republicans also take control of the House following the Senate, it is expected that the implementation of promises such as tariff increases and immigration restrictions will gain strength.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.

