Trump’s protectionist trade policies heighten global economic uncertainty

[Anchor]

During this presidential election period, Trump has emphasized his intention to raise protectionist trade barriers to the extent of calling himself the tariff president.

As the possibility of a trade war increases, global economic uncertainty is expected to grow.

This is a report by Kim Jin-hwa.

[Report]

Former President Trump has made indiscriminate tariffs a campaign promise.

Protectionism and America First policies have become stronger.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Republican Candidate: "It's the most beautiful word there is. Tariff. And these stupid people, stupid politicians, they don't like...look, they're either dumb or corrupt."]

He plans to impose a high tariff of 60% on all Chinese imports and a universal tariff of 10-20% on all imports.

By raising tariffs in this way, he aims to bring back companies that have gone overseas and make the U.S. a manufacturing powerhouse.

He is also emphasizing a trade order favorable to the U.S. through bilateral negotiations rather than existing multilateral trade systems like NAFTA, indicating that global trade barriers are expected to rise further.

Anti-immigration policies are also expected to be realized.

Former President Trump has emphasized the expulsion of illegal immigrants and the rebuilding of the border wall to protect jobs in the U.S.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Republican Candidate: "When I win on November 5, the migrant invasion ends and the restoration of our country begins."]

However, the wage increases resulting from high tariffs and anti-immigration policies could stimulate prices in the U.S.

There are also concerns that this may be difficult to reconcile with promises of low interest rates and low prices.

Countries are watching closely to see what impact former President Trump's America First and extreme protectionist policies will have on the global economy.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.