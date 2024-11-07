America's choice for 2024: Why Trump?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Donald Trump stated today that he will usher in a golden age for America.



We will examine the reasons voters chose Trump, the significance of his return to power, and the connection to Washington.



Reporter Kim Kyung-soo! The issue is the economy, this phrase comes to mind again.



Indeed, the economy was the biggest issue, right?



[Reporter]



Voters who resonated with the economic issues, illegal immigration, and border problems raised by former President Trump turned their backs on the ruling party.



Voters judged that the gender issues prominently highlighted by Vice President Kamala Harris were not enough for her to enter the White House.



Additionally, the so-called 'shy Trump' voters, who did not reveal their true feelings, can be seen as wanting a strong leader who can improve their lives immediately, rather than an elegant and dignified politician.



The image of a strong person who raises his fist even after being targeted for assassination, along with the strong national image evoked by Trump's America First policy, overshadowed all of his personal and legal risks.



[Anchor]



The polls showed that the race would be close, but it turned out to be incorrect.



The shy Trumpers mentioned earlier did not show up in the polls, right?



[Reporter]



That's correct.



Contrary to the poll results indicating a very close race, Trump is leading in all battleground states.



As the counting is currently underway, he is also significantly ahead in the overall vote count against Vice President Harris.



Many American polling firms had previously underestimated former President Trump's approval ratings in the 2016 and 2020 elections, resulting in failed predictions.



This has raised questions about the validity of polls.



[Anchor]



Vice President Harris, who dreamed of being the first female president, has faced defeat.



She also canceled her speech, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, she was watching the vote count at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and was planning to give a speech, for which traffic was controlled and many supporters gathered.



However, late in the evening, it was announced that the speech was canceled.



It is a reasonable interpretation to see the cancellation of the speech as an acknowledgment of defeat.



The Harris camp has stated that they plan to give a speech the day after the election, which is expected to be a concession speech.



This has been reported from Washington.



