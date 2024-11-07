Andy Kim, the first Korean-American senator, elected in 120 years

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In this Senate election, a Korean American senator has been born.



It is the first time in 120 years of immigration history.



Congressman Andy Kim, a 42-year-old expert in foreign affairs and security, is expected to become the third youngest senator.



Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the details.



[Report]



Andy Kim, a federal congressman elected as a senator from New Jersey.



["Andy Kim! Andy Kim!"]



He won without any surprises by defeating the Republican candidate in New Jersey, a Democratic stronghold.



This is the first time a Korean American has been elected as a U.S. senator in over 120 years of Korean immigration history in the United States.



[Andy Kim/Elected U.S. Senator from the Democratic Party: "I will not be perfect. And I will stumble. I will struggle at times. But I assure you I will give this everything I got and I will try and serve with honor and integrity."]



The 42-year-old Kim is expected to be the first Korean American and the third youngest senator.



A foreign affairs and security expert, Kim served as a member of the National Security Council advising President Barack Obama on Iraq at the age of 31.



He has since been elected to the federal House of Representatives three times in New Jersey.



During the Capitol riot in 2021, his image of quietly cleaning up trash alone in the chaotic Capitol building became a topic of discussion.



He received praise from voters for rushing to assist when his opponent showed signs of distress during a televised debate.



[Andy Kim/Elected U.S. Senator from the Democratic Party/Oct. 8: "Are you okay? Are you okay? (Yes) Okay."]



Kim stated that he will work to strengthen the Korea-U.S. relationship beyond security to include areas such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



