News 9

Andy Kim, the first Korean-American senator, elected in 120 years

입력 2024.11.07 (00:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In this Senate election, a Korean American senator has been born.

It is the first time in 120 years of immigration history.

Congressman Andy Kim, a 42-year-old expert in foreign affairs and security, is expected to become the third youngest senator.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the details.

[Report]

Andy Kim, a federal congressman elected as a senator from New Jersey.

["Andy Kim! Andy Kim!"]

He won without any surprises by defeating the Republican candidate in New Jersey, a Democratic stronghold.

This is the first time a Korean American has been elected as a U.S. senator in over 120 years of Korean immigration history in the United States.

[Andy Kim/Elected U.S. Senator from the Democratic Party: "I will not be perfect. And I will stumble. I will struggle at times. But I assure you I will give this everything I got and I will try and serve with honor and integrity."]

The 42-year-old Kim is expected to be the first Korean American and the third youngest senator.

A foreign affairs and security expert, Kim served as a member of the National Security Council advising President Barack Obama on Iraq at the age of 31.

He has since been elected to the federal House of Representatives three times in New Jersey.

During the Capitol riot in 2021, his image of quietly cleaning up trash alone in the chaotic Capitol building became a topic of discussion.

He received praise from voters for rushing to assist when his opponent showed signs of distress during a televised debate.

[Andy Kim/Elected U.S. Senator from the Democratic Party/Oct. 8: "Are you okay? Are you okay? (Yes) Okay."]

Kim stated that he will work to strengthen the Korea-U.S. relationship beyond security to include areas such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Andy Kim, the first Korean-American senator, elected in 120 years
    • 입력 2024-11-07 00:22:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

In this Senate election, a Korean American senator has been born.

It is the first time in 120 years of immigration history.

Congressman Andy Kim, a 42-year-old expert in foreign affairs and security, is expected to become the third youngest senator.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the details.

[Report]

Andy Kim, a federal congressman elected as a senator from New Jersey.

["Andy Kim! Andy Kim!"]

He won without any surprises by defeating the Republican candidate in New Jersey, a Democratic stronghold.

This is the first time a Korean American has been elected as a U.S. senator in over 120 years of Korean immigration history in the United States.

[Andy Kim/Elected U.S. Senator from the Democratic Party: "I will not be perfect. And I will stumble. I will struggle at times. But I assure you I will give this everything I got and I will try and serve with honor and integrity."]

The 42-year-old Kim is expected to be the first Korean American and the third youngest senator.

A foreign affairs and security expert, Kim served as a member of the National Security Council advising President Barack Obama on Iraq at the age of 31.

He has since been elected to the federal House of Representatives three times in New Jersey.

During the Capitol riot in 2021, his image of quietly cleaning up trash alone in the chaotic Capitol building became a topic of discussion.

He received praise from voters for rushing to assist when his opponent showed signs of distress during a televised debate.

[Andy Kim/Elected U.S. Senator from the Democratic Party/Oct. 8: "Are you okay? Are you okay? (Yes) Okay."]

Kim stated that he will work to strengthen the Korea-U.S. relationship beyond security to include areas such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.
홍진아
홍진아 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프 4년 만에 ‘컴백’…“미국을 다시 위대하게”

트럼프 4년 만에 ‘컴백’…“미국을 다시 위대하게”
동부 경합주 승리로 일찌감치 승부 결정

동부 경합주 승리로 일찌감치 승부 결정
윤 대통령, 당선 축하 메시지 …“이른 시일 내 소통”

윤 대통령, 당선 축하 메시지 …“이른 시일 내 소통”
2024년 미국의 선택…<br>왜 트럼프였나?

2024년 미국의 선택…왜 트럼프였나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.