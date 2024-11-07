President Yoon congratulates Trump, anticipates continued cooperation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol has sent a congratulatory message to former President Trump, expressing hope for continued close cooperation in the future.



The presidential office stated that an opportunity for communication between President Yoon and former President Trump will be arranged soon.



Reporter Jang Deok-soo reports.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol conveyed a congratulatory message to former President Donald Trump, who has successfully regained power.



He stated, "Under the strong leadership shown so far, the South Korea-U.S. alliance and the future of the United States will shine even brighter," and hoped to continue to cooperate closely in the future.



In this regard, the presidential office anticipates that there will be no significant changes in South Korea-U.S. relations with the launch of the second Trump administration.



It was mentioned that they have been closely communicating with key figures from the Republican Party and the election campaign to discuss policies.



Furthermore, it was stated that an opportunity for communication between President Yoon and the president-elect will be arranged in the near future.



Previously, former President Moon Jae-in had his first phone call with President Biden four days after the election victory was confirmed.



Meanwhile, regarding foreign reports that North Korean troops deployed to Russia are engaging in combat with Ukrainian forces, the presidential office stated that full-scale combat has not yet begun.



Additionally, they reaffirmed their existing position that it is necessary to send a monitoring team to Ukraine to understand the North Korean military's tactics and weapon systems, and that this does not require the consent of the National Assembly.



This is KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.



