Tesla surges, Bitcoin hits all-time high: Trump effect drives fluctuations in global asset market

[Anchor]



The global asset market is also experiencing turbulence.



The stock price of Tesla, which is expected to benefit from Trump's win, has surged, and the cryptocurrency Bitcoin has reached an all-time high.



Due to the strength of the dollar, both the Korean won and the Japanese yen have shown weakness against the dollar.



Kim Yang-soon reports.



[Report]



In his victory speech, former President Trump specifically praised Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle company Tesla.



[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President: "Elon Musk is a character. He's a special guy. He's a super genius. We have to protect our geniuses. We don't have that many of them."]



The stock price of Tesla, which went all-in on Trump during the campaign, rose to $251.44 per share, a 3.54% increase from the previous close, and in pre-market trading, it showed an increase of around 15%.



The expectation that various regulations will be eased due to Trump's election is believed to benefit Tesla's business.



The price of Bitcoin, the iconic cryptocurrency, once reached as high as $75,000, setting a new all-time high.



On Wall Street, it is anticipated that not only Bitcoin but also the value of cryptocurrencies will rise further due to Trump's cryptocurrency-friendly policies.



[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Bitcoin Conference/July: "The U.S. will be the crypto capital of the planet and the Bitcoin superpower of the world. We will get it done."]



The value of the U.S. dollar has also reached its highest level since July, and the dollar index, which indicates the value of the dollar against six major currencies, rose by 1.36% before the market opened, nearing 105 points.



In particular, the yen and the Korean won recorded weakness against the dollar, with the won-dollar exchange rate soaring to 1,396.2 won, and the yen rising to 154 yen.



This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.



