News 9

Japan pledges stronger U.S.-Japan alliance as PM Shigeru Ishiba plans U.S. visit

입력 2024.11.07 (00:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's go to Tokyo, Japan.

Reporter Hwang Jin-woo! Japan has stated that it will cooperate more to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance, right?

It seems that Prime Minister Ishiba will soon be visiting the United States.

[Report]

Yes, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with reporters this evening (11.6) at the Prime Minister's residence and congratulated former President Trump on his victory.

He added that he wants to work closely with former President Trump to further strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance.

The Japanese government is expected to actively promote a meeting with former President Trump before his inauguration if Prime Minister Ishiba is reappointed in the special National Assembly on Nov. 11.

There are also discussions that Prime Minister Ishiba may visit the United States after attending the APEC summit and G20 summit in Peru and Brazil in mid-November.

This is because, before the launch of Trump's first term in November 2016, then-Prime Minister Abe was the first foreign leader to meet with Trump, establishing a good relationship throughout his term.

Various sectors in Japan are particularly watching the impact of the second Trump administration closely.

There are analyses that the acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel will become difficult and that tariffs will burden the automobile industry.

Today, the Japanese stock market closed up more than 2% on optimism for a potential rally reminiscent of Trump’s first term.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Japan pledges stronger U.S.-Japan alliance as PM Shigeru Ishiba plans U.S. visit
    • 입력 2024-11-07 00:22:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's go to Tokyo, Japan.

Reporter Hwang Jin-woo! Japan has stated that it will cooperate more to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance, right?

It seems that Prime Minister Ishiba will soon be visiting the United States.

[Report]

Yes, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with reporters this evening (11.6) at the Prime Minister's residence and congratulated former President Trump on his victory.

He added that he wants to work closely with former President Trump to further strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance.

The Japanese government is expected to actively promote a meeting with former President Trump before his inauguration if Prime Minister Ishiba is reappointed in the special National Assembly on Nov. 11.

There are also discussions that Prime Minister Ishiba may visit the United States after attending the APEC summit and G20 summit in Peru and Brazil in mid-November.

This is because, before the launch of Trump's first term in November 2016, then-Prime Minister Abe was the first foreign leader to meet with Trump, establishing a good relationship throughout his term.

Various sectors in Japan are particularly watching the impact of the second Trump administration closely.

There are analyses that the acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel will become difficult and that tariffs will burden the automobile industry.

Today, the Japanese stock market closed up more than 2% on optimism for a potential rally reminiscent of Trump’s first term.
황진우
황진우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프 4년 만에 ‘컴백’…“미국을 다시 위대하게”

트럼프 4년 만에 ‘컴백’…“미국을 다시 위대하게”
동부 경합주 승리로 일찌감치 승부 결정

동부 경합주 승리로 일찌감치 승부 결정
윤 대통령, 당선 축하 메시지 …“이른 시일 내 소통”

윤 대통령, 당선 축하 메시지 …“이른 시일 내 소통”
2024년 미국의 선택…<br>왜 트럼프였나?

2024년 미국의 선택…왜 트럼프였나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.