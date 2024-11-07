Japan pledges stronger U.S.-Japan alliance as PM Shigeru Ishiba plans U.S. visit

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's go to Tokyo, Japan.



Reporter Hwang Jin-woo! Japan has stated that it will cooperate more to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance, right?



It seems that Prime Minister Ishiba will soon be visiting the United States.



[Report]



Yes, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with reporters this evening (11.6) at the Prime Minister's residence and congratulated former President Trump on his victory.



He added that he wants to work closely with former President Trump to further strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance.



The Japanese government is expected to actively promote a meeting with former President Trump before his inauguration if Prime Minister Ishiba is reappointed in the special National Assembly on Nov. 11.



There are also discussions that Prime Minister Ishiba may visit the United States after attending the APEC summit and G20 summit in Peru and Brazil in mid-November.



This is because, before the launch of Trump's first term in November 2016, then-Prime Minister Abe was the first foreign leader to meet with Trump, establishing a good relationship throughout his term.



Various sectors in Japan are particularly watching the impact of the second Trump administration closely.



There are analyses that the acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel will become difficult and that tariffs will burden the automobile industry.



Today, the Japanese stock market closed up more than 2% on optimism for a potential rally reminiscent of Trump’s first term.



