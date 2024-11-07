President Yoon prepares for in-depth live press conference addressing public concerns

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon is also putting effort into preparing for a public address and press conference tomorrow (11.7) with his aides.



It is reported that he is carefully considering the content and tone of his remarks.



This conference is expected to be broadcast live for at least two hours.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun reports.



[Report]



The public address and press conference of President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled for 10 AM tomorrow.



President Yoon is said to have revised the speech text himself while managing external schedules today (11.6) and also conducted a rehearsal for the press conference with his aides.



During tomorrow's press conference, questions are expected to focus on the allegations of involvement in the nomination related to the recorded conversation of Myung Tae-kyun and the controversy surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



The presidential office reportedly did not prepare model answers for anticipated questions.



Since he has announced an unlimited, in-depth conference, they judged that preparing answers would not hold much significance.



A presidential office official stated, "President Yoon will answer the reporters' questions as they are on-site."



They intend to minimize the speech and maximize the time for the press conference to provide detailed answers to various questions.



Attention is on the content and tone of President Yoon's remarks.



The key is whether he will present a sincere stance that meets the public's expectations and whether there will be reform measures to support it, ultimately determining if the content can alleviate the public's concerns and worries.



This address and press conference will be broadcast live from the presidential office briefing room for at least two hours.



Unlike the conference in August, where he announced the speech text from his office and then moved to the briefing room, this time he will proceed directly with the address and conference in the briefing room.



Earlier, President Yoon chaired a central-local government cooperation meeting in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, and announced plans to create a 1 trillion won venture fund by 2027 to actively invest in startups outside the capital region.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



