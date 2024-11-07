Trump's election: impact on Ukraine and Middle East conflicts

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Attention is being drawn to how Trump's potential return to power could change the Ukraine war, in which North Korea has also participated.



Changes in U.S. Middle Eastern policy are also expected.



Correspondent Jo Bit-na has examined the impact on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.



[Report]



An Asian man mimicking Russian,



"North Korean troops being trained in Russia," is a video posted by a pro-Ukrainian channel.



While it cannot be confirmed whether these are actual North Korean troops, Ukraine has been emphasizing daily that the war has entered a new phase with the deployment of North Korean forces.



On Nov. 5 local time, President Zelensky confirmed for the first time the engagement between North Korea and Ukrainian forces and expressed hope that bipartisan support for Ukraine in the U.S. would continue following Trump's election.



However, there is a prevailing view that former President Trump will significantly reduce or halt support for Ukraine to pressure negotiations.



The key point of the negotiations is whether to return the territories currently occupied by Russia, and Vice Presidential candidate Vance has stated that Ukraine must concede territory and cannot join NATO.



This is why there are predictions that Ukraine will be effectively forced to agree to Russia's negotiation conditions.



[Trump/Former President/Sept.: "I know Zelensky very well and I know Putin very well. I have a good relationship. I will get it settled before I even become president."]



Changes in the Middle Eastern situation are also anticipated.



Former President Trump, who moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem in line with Israel's wishes during his term, has shown pro-Israel moves.



Given his repeated support for attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, it is expected that he will increase pressure on Iran even further.



This is Jo Bit-na reporting from Berlin for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!