Prosecution seeks 9-year sentence for ex-DP leader Song over cash-for-votes scandal

In the first trial of Song Young-gil, a former leader of the Democratic Party, who is pointed out as the center of the money envelope scandal, the prosecution has requested a sentence of 9 years in prison and a fine of 100 million won.



During today's sentencing hearing, the prosecution requested the court to impose this sentence, stating that Representative Song abused his public position for personal gain and violated the integrity obligations as a member of the National Assembly.



