[Exclusive] Russian hacker group targets S. Korean public institutions
A few days ago, we reported exclusively on a Russian hacker organization threatening to conduct hacking operations targeting South Korea.
However, additional evidence has been confirmed that another Russian hacker organization has been carrying out indiscriminate DDoS attacks against domestic public institutions.
Due to their attacks, the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) website and others experienced temporary outages today (11.6).
This is an exclusive report by reporter Shin Ji-soo.
[Report]
The Korea Road Traffic Authority website was paralyzed starting at 4 PM today.
Access was completely blocked, and recovery and outages have been occurring repeatedly.
KEPCO also experienced website access issues this afternoon.
It has been confirmed through KBS reporting that they were subjected to a DDoS attack, which paralyzes the system by accessing it simultaneously from multiple computers.
This is presumed to be the work of the Russian hacker organization known as 'NoName.'
They claimed to have been conducting DDoS attacks against our public institutions since Nov. 4.
The targets they disclosed include over ten entities, such as local governments like Seoul and Incheon, government departments like the Ministry of Defense, and public institutions like the SeoulMetro.
Fortunately, security systems were activated, but some places experienced temporary instability in access.
This organization took issue with our government's remarks regarding support for Ukraine.
They emphasized, "We advise the Korean government not to provide weapon support," stating that they attacked as a 'lesson.'
[Choi Sang-myung/Security Expert: "One of the representative hacker groups playing a leading role is 'NoName.' If they demand participation from other hacker groups, those groups will actually join in the attacks."]
In fact, it has been revealed that 'NoName' has recently formed an alliance with the Russian hacker organization reported by KBS.
As the threats from Russian hacker organizations intensify, stronger cyber security measures are being called for.
This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.
