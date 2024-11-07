S. Korea sees coldest autumn morning with frost and rime ice

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (11.6), the morning temperatures across the country were the lowest so far this autumn.



The first frost has fallen in many inland areas, and rime ice has bloomed on Hallasan.



Tomorrow (11.7) morning is expected to be even colder than today.



This is a report by meteorological specialist Kim Se-hyun.



[Report]



Citizens stroll through the royal palace adorned with autumn foliage, feeling the essence of fall.



In the chilly wind, everyone is wearing thick coats.



[Kim Geurina/Sungnam, Gyeonggi Province: "I came to see the autumn leaves, but I heard the weather is a bit cold today, so I dressed warmly. It's warm as long as the wind doesn't blow. It feels a bit chilly when the wind blows."]



Today's daytime temperature in Seoul was 12.5 degrees, about 3 degrees lower than the average, making it feel chilly.



The morning temperatures also dropped to 4.1 degrees in Seoul and 1.9 degrees in Suwon, with most areas across the country experiencing the lowest temperatures of the autumn so far, and some inland and mountainous regions fell below 0 degrees.



The first frost of the autumn was observed in Seoul and Daejeon, and the first ice was recorded in North Chuncheon.



On Hallasan, rime ice, which looks like snow, has formed on trees and grass.



As the cold continental high pressure from the northwest expands, tomorrow morning is expected to be even colder than today.



[Kim Byeong-kwon/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Thursday morning temperatures will drop by 1 to 2 degrees compared to the previous day, showing the lowest temperatures of this autumn, and there will be frost in most inland areas, so please take care of your crops."]



Tomorrow morning, Seoul is expected to record 2 degrees, Chuncheon and Daejeon 1 degree, and Paju minus 3 degrees, with strong winds making the perceived temperature even lower.



From the afternoon, temperatures will rise significantly, recovering to the average with 14 degrees in Seoul.



The Meteorological Administration predicts that the weather will remain above average until next week.



This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.



