KPGA issues warning to Kim Joo-hyung for locker room damage

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The KPGA has issued a warning to Kim Joo-hyung following a nearly three-hour marathon meeting about his damage to a locker room door after last month's Genesis Championship.



Reporter Son Ki-seong reports.



[Report]



After participating in a domestic tournament for the first time in 2 years and 5 months and losing to An Byeong-hun in a playoff, Kim Joo-hyung damaged a locker room door.



Despite the enthusiastic support from domestic fans, the KPGA issued a warning to Kim Joo-hyung for damaging golf course property.



The Korea Professional Golfers' Association held a disciplinary committee meeting today and decided to impose this penalty on Kim Joo-hyung for damaging his dignity as a professional player.



[Shin Hee-tae/KPGA Disciplinary Committee Chair: "Considering that the player expressed his emotions inappropriately and caused damage to property through his actions, this is recognized as a violation of the duty to maintain dignity as a player."]



Currently staying in the United States, Kim Joo-hyung acknowledged through his legal representative that he roughly pulled the locker room door due to feeling upset after missing the victory.



However, since the extent of the property damage was not significant, the professional golf association decided on the lightest penalty, which is a written warning.



According to the KPGA's regulations, the levels of discipline are divided into six, ranging from warnings to community service, fines, and suspensions.



The DP World Tour, which co-hosted the tournament, also stated that since the incident did not occur during the competition, it is not a matter for separate disciplinary discussion.



The KPGA plans to notify Kim Joo-hyung of the disciplinary results after a board meeting at the end of this month, and if Kim Joo-hyung does not accept this, he can request a retrial within 15 days.



This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!