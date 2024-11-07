News 9

China concerns over tariff bomb, likely to unveil large-scale economic stimulus

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the reactions from major countries around the world.

I think the country that is most concerned about the re-election of former President Trump might be China.

First, we go to Beijing, China.

Correspondent Kim Hyo-shin, it seems they are worried about the tariff bomb and the possibility of the US-China conflict might escalate.

Are they preparing countermeasures?

[Report]

Yes, China appears to be cautious for now, fearing accusations of interfering in US politics.

This is a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

[Mao Ning/Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: "The US presidential election is an internal affair of the United States, and we respect the choice of the American people."]

However, there is a growing concern in Chinese media that an 'economic tariff bomb' might drop soon.

This is because former President Trump has pledged to impose a 60% tariff on China under the banner of 'America First'.

A Chinese policy research institute has analyzed that, conservatively, this could impact China's GDP by around 0.5 percentage points.

Additionally, there is a possibility that the US will significantly increase the number of Chinese companies subject to sanctions, including those in the semiconductor and electric vehicle sectors.

For this reason, it is expected that the Chinese Politburo Standing Committee will soon announce a large-scale stimulus package amounting to about 1,900 trillion won, or 1.46 trillion USD, which is 8% of China's GDP.

There are also analyses suggesting that China may seek to improve relations with neighboring countries like South Korea and Japan, as former President Trump may show a friendly attitude towards North Korea and Russia.

