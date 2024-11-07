Seoul explores potential as global sports tourism hub with eye on 2036 Olympics
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
At the Seoul Sports Tourism Forum, themed 'Navigating the Future of Sports Tourism,' discussions were held on ways to enrich Seoul's economy and culture through the integration of sports and tourism.
There were claims that Seoul should leverage its strengths in e-sports infrastructure alongside its bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics.
An event where the general public challenged Hangzhou Asian Games gold medalist Kim Gwan-woo in Street Fighter also drew attention.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Seoul explores potential as global sports tourism hub with eye on 2036 Olympics
-
- 입력 2024-11-07 00:24:30
At the Seoul Sports Tourism Forum, themed 'Navigating the Future of Sports Tourism,' discussions were held on ways to enrich Seoul's economy and culture through the integration of sports and tourism.
There were claims that Seoul should leverage its strengths in e-sports infrastructure alongside its bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics.
An event where the general public challenged Hangzhou Asian Games gold medalist Kim Gwan-woo in Street Fighter also drew attention.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.