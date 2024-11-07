Seoul explores potential as global sports tourism hub with eye on 2036 Olympics

동영상 고정 취소

A forum has been held in Seoul, which is pushing to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, to explore the potential of becoming a global sports tourism hub.



At the Seoul Sports Tourism Forum, themed 'Navigating the Future of Sports Tourism,' discussions were held on ways to enrich Seoul's economy and culture through the integration of sports and tourism.



There were claims that Seoul should leverage its strengths in e-sports infrastructure alongside its bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics.



An event where the general public challenged Hangzhou Asian Games gold medalist Kim Gwan-woo in Street Fighter also drew attention.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!