Europe concerns about U.S. election impact on its future

[Anchor]

Leaders from various European countries have also sent their congratulations on the victory of former President Trump.

Now, let's go to Europe.

Reporter Ahn Da-young, the Prime Minister of Hungary publicly supported former President Trump, and indeed, his congratulatory message was the quickest.

[Report]

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wrote on his social media, "On the road to a beautiful victory," as soon as former President Trump effectively declared his election victory.

Following this, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he is ready to work together, just as he did over the past four years.

Additionally, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his hopes for future cooperation with former President Trump, and congratulatory messages from leaders of major European countries continued.

The Kremlin in Russia stated that after the inauguration of former President Trump, they would carefully analyze and observe everything before drawing conclusions based on specific words and actions.

The sentiments of European countries have become complicated.

This is because the fate of the Ukraine war, which is directly linked to European security, remains uncertain, and future strengthening of protectionism may lead to trade friction between the EU and the United States.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's emphasis on a strong alliance with the United States in his congratulatory message to former President Trump is interpreted as a conscious statement regarding this situation.

It is also expected that voices calling for a stronger and more united Europe will emerge at the European Political Community Summit taking place tomorrow in Budapest, Hungary.

