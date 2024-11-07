News 9

Opposition demands for apology; ruling party hopes to be an opportunity for change

[Anchor]

Ahead of President Yoon's press conference, the Democratic Party of Korea has intensified its pressure on the special investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

While the ruling party has reached a consensus that this should be an opportunity for change and renewal, differences in opinion have emerged in the details.

Reporter Kim Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party of Korea also emphasized 'the people's perspective' today (Nov.6).

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I hope there will be a reasonable statement from the president that can sufficiently soothe and heal the wounded hearts of the people right now…."]

They launched an offensive, stating that if they do not accept the special investigation into Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, they should rather withdraw the press conference.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Anyone who has committed an illegal act should be investigated and punished. That's fair and reasonable. If criminal facts are confirmed, they should directly express that they will be punished."]

They presented three main demands: clarification of the allegations related to Mr. Myung-tae-kyun, a public apology, acceptance of the special investigation into Mrs. Kim, and a statement to cease war provocations.

Regarding the counterattack from the People Power Party to join the request for a live broadcast of Lee Jae-myung's first trial verdict, they dismissed it as an insidious threat to the judiciary.

The People Power Party was busy all day.

Representative Han Dong-hoon held a series of meetings with party seniors, stating that "there was a consensus that the president's address should humbly serve as an opportunity for change and renewal."

[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party: "It is necessary for the president to take the lead in creating and implementing various reform proposals…."]

There were differences in temperature among factions regarding Representative Han's so-called five demands for renewal, including the suspension of Mrs. Kim's external activities.

[Jang Dong-hyeok/People Power Party Supreme Council Member/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "(While Han's demands) may not be sufficient conditions, they are necessary conditions, and that much should be included in the address…."]

[Lee Chul-gyu/People Power Party/KBS 1 Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': "If you block even the things that First Lady should naturally performe, how is that different from obstructing the president's diplomatic schedule?"]

Conservative-leaning groups held a press conference at the National Assembly, urging the president to "seriously accept the current situation and show a sincere attitude" along with party-government unity.

KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.

