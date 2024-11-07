Former KCTU official sentenced to 15 years for suspected espionage activities

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Severe sentences have been handed down in the first trial to former leaders of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) who were indicted on charges of espionage.



The court stated, "Their crimes benefit North Korea and cause division and chaos in our society, undermining liberal democracy."



Park Kyung-jun reports.



[Report]



Mr. Seok, the former head of the KCTU's labor dispute division, was indicted for espionage activities under the direction of North Korea from 2017 to 2022.



He appeared calm while heading to the court ahead of the sentencing.



[Mr. Seok/Former Head of KCTU's labor dispute division: "Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern and support. I will fight vigorously."]



The KCTU and some civic groups also raised their voices in criticism, claiming that the prosecution's indictment was a tactic to shift the narrative.



["Abolish the National Security Law and declare them not guilty."]



However, the court's judgment was different.



The first trial court sentenced Mr. Seok to 15 years in prison and 15 years of disqualification, and he was taken into custody.



The court acknowledged that Mr. Seok analyzed the factions and tendencies of candidates for the KCTU chairperson election under the direction of North Korea and collected information on state secrets, including the Pyeongtaek US military base and Osan Air Base.



In particular, the court criticized Mr. Seok's activities as "a major crime that causes division and chaos in our society, undermining liberal democracy."



It also pointed out that he was referred to as the head of a secret organization within the KCTU and exchanged directives and reports with the North 102 times, stating, "The crimes were carried out meticulously over a long period and led to a loss of national support and trust in the KCTU."



Former KCTU health and medical union official Mr. Kim and metal union official Mr. Yang, who were also charged with meeting North Korean operatives, were sentenced to 7 years and 5 years in prison, respectively, and taken into custody.



However, the court declared Mr. Shin, who was also indicted, not guilty, stating that the evidence submitted by the prosecution was insufficient to recognize a conspiracy to commit the crime.



This is Park Kyung-jun from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!