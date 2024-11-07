News 9

BIXPO opens: New energy technologies at a glance

[Anchor]

The BIXPO, an international power technology expo showcasing future energy technologies, opened today (Nov.6) in Gwangju Metropolitan City.

More than 150 companies from around the world are participating to showcase new energy technologies.

This is reporter Kwak Seon-jeong.

[Report]

This is a vanadium ion battery in a tile form with a thickness of 0.8mm.

Even if you drill a hole with a tool, the internal materials do not leak or explode, and it continues to supply electricity.

It is considered a next-generation energy storage device that boasts high space utilization and stability.

The BIXPO, an international power technology expo where you can see such new technologies in the energy and power sectors at a glance, has opened.

Held under the theme 'Journey Towards the Future of Energy', this event features over 150 domestic and international energy companies.

New energy technologies tailored to the changing times, such as artificial intelligence and carbon neutrality, are being showcased.

[Seo Jang-cheol/Head of R&D at LS Electric: "We expect to attract many customers by promoting all the technologies and products we are developing for the next generation."]

In particular, a 'Direct Current Vision' for expanding future power networks has also been announced.

Direct current has the advantage of enabling long-distance, high-capacity transmission compared to existing alternating current transmission and does not generate electromagnetic waves.

[Kim Dong-cheol/President of Korea Electric Power Corporation: "The energy industry itself is emerging as a new growth engine that creates astronomical added value. We want BIXPO to play a role in discovering and fostering energy innovation companies, and creating high-quality jobs."]

Energy companies, including Korea Electric Power Corporation, have promised to expand infrastructure for direct current power supply and standardize technologies.

This is KBS News, Kwak Seon-jeong.

