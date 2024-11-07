Kia Tigers manager Lee Bum-ho gives interview to KBS

동영상 고정 취소

KIA Tigers's head coach Lee Bum-ho, who led the team to a unified championship in professional baseball, appeared on the KBS YouTube channel and showcased his charm during the interview.



He is already deep in thoughts about winning next season and opening the era of the Tigers.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports.



["(You came a long way.)" It's Okay. Seoul wasn't that far."]



Despite his busy schedule, Coach Lee Bum-ho, who visited KBS, still vividly remembers the championship moments.



[Lee Bum-ho/KIA Tigers Coach: "I felt really thrilled at that time. I think it felt better than when I was playing."]



Leaving the sweet moments behind, Coach Lee has already started planning for next season and candidly shared his thoughts on the position arrangement of Kim Do-young, which fans are most curious about, and the promising player he expects to grow the most.



["I think it would be better for Kim Do-young to focus on the third baseman position he is currently looking at to improve in hitting, stealing, and home runs. I also think that Yoon Do-hyun will have ambitions as well."]



Having received the highest treatment as a head coach, surpassing coaches Kim Tae-hyung and Lee Kang-chul, the so-called 'Flower Bum-ho' is looking beyond just winning in his first year.



["Winning is winning, and it's over. I will do my best to prepare for a better season in 2025."]



This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.



