Busan BNK Sum wins third consecutive game in women's professional basketball

동영상 고정 취소

This season, the landscape of women's professional basketball is showing signs of a complete upheaval.



The main character is Busan BNK Sum, led by coach Park Jung-eun.



In a game that just concluded, they defeated KB Stars, achieving three consecutive wins since the opening and rising to the top position alone.



Without Park Ji-soo, KB Stars attempted a new three-point strategy and at one point in the third quarter, they closed the gap to just two points.



However, BNK Sum, which has completely transformed this season, did not allow any further pursuit with their remarkable stamina.



When Park Hye-jin, who transferred from Woori Bank Woori WON, hit a three-pointer, coach Park Jung-eun broke into a big smile, and Kim Sonia and An He-jin relentlessly pressed forward.



Now, the strong two-way rivalry between Woori Bank and KB n women's basketball has completely collapsed



With the addition of new transfers, BNK Sum is becoming a super team, ultimately pulling away from KB Stars by ten points, achieving three consecutive wins since the opening and remaining undefeated.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!