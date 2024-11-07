News Today

[News Today] YOON DELIVERS ADDRESS & APOLOGY

[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol held a press conference early this morning. The no-holds-barred press conference ran for about 140 minutes. The Before this, he delivered a televised address, apologizing to the nation for concerns caused by his associates.

[REPORT]
Before holding a press conference, President Yoon Suk Yeol delivered a 15-minute-long televised address.

The president began the address with an apology to the public.

Apparently aware of controversies over First Lady Kim Keon-hee and Myung Tae-kyun, Yoon stood up and bowed his head in apology, saying that he was sorry for causing concerns to the people with affairs involving those close to him.

Yoon Suk Yeol/ President
The role of the president is not to make excuses. All of this is due to my own shortcomings, lack of virtue. I‘ll first give a heartfelt apology to the people before holding a briefing on state affairs.

He then promised not to cause public inconveniences and concerns again in the future.

The president reiterated his determination to push for reform.

He said that he and his administration will prioritize and focus on improving public welfare and livelihoods of the people. Yoon pledged to complete the reform of the medical sector, pension, labor and education while helping the nation overcome its population crisis.

He also promised to reform state administration and further enhance communication with the ruling party in the latter part of his term in office.

Yoon Suk Yeol /President
I'm well aware of the faults of me and the administration. I’ll correct, fix them.

As an apparent remedy for the recent approval rating plunge, the president again promised to communicate better and work harder before wrapping up the address.

