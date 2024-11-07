[News Today] YOON CALLS TRUMP ON VICTORY
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
President Yoon talked President-elect Donald Trump over a phone call early this morning and congratulated him on his victory. They touched on issues related to North Korea and discussed further bilateral ties.
[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol has congratulated former U.S. President Donald Trump on his election win.
Yoon said that under Trump's strong leadership, the future of the South Korea-U.S. alliance will shine brighter and that he looks forward to working closely with him.
The presidential office forecasts no major changes in bilateral relations under the second Trump presidency.
According to the presidential office, Yoon and Trump talked on the phone for 12 minutes from around 8 a.m. Thursday.
Yoon proposed that the two countries continue to maintain a close partnership in all areas of economy and security while Trump said he looks forward to continuing good cooperative relations with South Korea.
The top office said the two also shared assessments on North Korea's military moves including its troop deployment to the war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile regarding foreign media reports that North Korean troops deloyed to Russia were engaged in combat with Ukrainian forces, the top office said they have not yet entered into full-fledged combat.
It also reaffirmed the stance that South Korea needs to send a monitoring team to Ukraine to assess North Korean tactics and weapon systems and that such dispatch does not require parliamentary approval.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] YOON CALLS TRUMP ON VICTORY
-
- 입력 2024-11-07 16:30:10
- 수정2024-11-07 16:31:46
[LEAD]
President Yoon talked President-elect Donald Trump over a phone call early this morning and congratulated him on his victory. They touched on issues related to North Korea and discussed further bilateral ties.
[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol has congratulated former U.S. President Donald Trump on his election win.
Yoon said that under Trump's strong leadership, the future of the South Korea-U.S. alliance will shine brighter and that he looks forward to working closely with him.
The presidential office forecasts no major changes in bilateral relations under the second Trump presidency.
According to the presidential office, Yoon and Trump talked on the phone for 12 minutes from around 8 a.m. Thursday.
Yoon proposed that the two countries continue to maintain a close partnership in all areas of economy and security while Trump said he looks forward to continuing good cooperative relations with South Korea.
The top office said the two also shared assessments on North Korea's military moves including its troop deployment to the war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile regarding foreign media reports that North Korean troops deloyed to Russia were engaged in combat with Ukrainian forces, the top office said they have not yet entered into full-fledged combat.
It also reaffirmed the stance that South Korea needs to send a monitoring team to Ukraine to assess North Korean tactics and weapon systems and that such dispatch does not require parliamentary approval.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.