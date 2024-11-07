[News Today] ILLEGAL GAMBLING DEN IN GANGNAM

News Today

[LEAD]
Police have apprehended a group running an illegal gambling ring in Seoul's Gangnam-gu district. They relocated three times in an attempt to dodge law enforcement but were eventually caught. The gambling activities involved amounted to transactions of 65 billion won, 46 million U.S. dollars.

[REPORT]
A gambling session is high underway and as the police storm in, people line up against the wall.

Inside an office decorated like a hotel room, large monitors can be seen.

Officers turn on the monitors and illegal gambling sites show up on the screen.

This is footage from an arrest made of illegal gambling site operators that took place in Seoul's Gangnam area back in August following a dogged police pursuit.

The group moved around 3 times over the course of 14 months relocating between
Nonhyundong, Sinsadong and Yeoksamdong
but failed to fend off the police tracking them down.

Bae Ji-hyun / KBS reporter
The gambling site operated out of an office building mid-Gangnam. Private surveillance cameras were put up to block outsider access.

The group broadcast live a casino footage from a Filipino hotel and even hired a professional dealer.

The site was strictly membership-only with newcomers recommended by existing members. Some 500 gamblers were involved with stakes running up to 65 billion won (USD 46 million).

Police have arrested the person in charge of domestic operations in Korea and confiscated some 205 million won (USD 146,300) in illicit profits.

A total of 34 gambling dealers and participants were also handed over to the prosecution.

Jang Bo-eun / Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency
We will continue to trace overseas-based higher-ups who are setting up and running these gambling dens.

Police are continuing to track down senior officials of the gambling ring including overseas managers and borrowed name bank account distributors who are suspected to be in the Philippines.

