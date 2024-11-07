News Today

[News Today] RUSSIAN HACKERS ATTACK K. AGENCIES

[LEAD]
We reported early this week that a Russian hacking group recently threatened to target South Korea. On top of this, it has been found that another Russian group launched relentless DDoS attacks on approximately ten public institutions.

[REPORT]
The website of the Korea Road Traffic Authority was frozen at 4p.m. Wednesday.

The site couldn't be accessed and multiple restoration attempts were made to fix repeated service disruptions.

The Korea Electric Power Corporation also experienced connection troubles on that same day.

KBS found out that these public agencies were the targets of DDoS attacks which use multiple computers to overwhelm a system with simultaneous connections.

It's assumed to be the act of 'NoName,' a Russian hacking ring.

They claimed to have been launching DDoS attacks on Korean public institutions since November 4th.

Their targets number more than ten agencies, which include the local governments of Seoul and Incheon, government ministries such as the Ministry of National Defense, and Seoul Metro and other public organizations.

Fortunately, their cyber security systems were activated but some organizations experienced temporary service disruptions.

The Russian hackers took issue with the Korean government's recent remark that the country is considering assisting Ukraine.

The hacker group said it advises the Korean government to not help Ukraine with weapons and the attack was carried out to teach 'a lesson.'

Choi Sang-myung / Security expert
'NoName' is one of the leading hacker groups. If they ask other hacker groups to join their cause, they might attack us together.

'NoName' is known to have joined hands with a Russian hacker ring covered by KBS recently.
Korea's cyber security measures should be strengthened as the threats from Russian hacker rings mount.

