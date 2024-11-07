[News Today] ENERGY TECHNOLOGY EXPO OPENS
[LEAD]
BIXPO, the Bitgaram International Exposition of Electric Power Technology, has opened in Gwangju Metropolitan City. It showcased various future energy technologies. We take you there right now.
[REPORT]
This is a vanadium ion battery in the shape of a tile, which measures just 0.8 millimeters in thickness.
Even when a hole is drilled with a tool, it continues to supply power without an explosion or a leak of internal material.
It is hailed as a next-generation energy storage device for its enhanced safety and spacial use.
The Bitgaram International Exposition of Electric Power Technology or BIXPO opened to showcase new energy and electricity technologies at a glance.
Some 150 energy businesses from home and abroad are participating in this year's edition, which is held under the theme of "A Journey to the Future of Energy" .
The fair features new cutting-edge energy technologies that keep up with the current changing trends, such as AI and carbon neutrality.
Seo Jang-cheol/ LS Electric
We expect to attract many customers with the promotion of next-generation technology, products under development.
Korea Electric Power Corporation declared visions focused on using direct current as a way to expand power grids for the future.
Direct current has the advantages of enabling long-distance, large-volume electric transmissions, compared to the existing method using alternating current.
Kim Dong-cheol/ CEO, KEPCO
The energy industry is emerging as a new growth driving force. BIXPO will lay the groundwork for finding, nurturing innovative energy companies, creating quality jobs.
KEPCO and other energy companies have promised to expand infrastructure and standardize related technologies for the supply of direct current.
