[News Today] ROMCOM ‘MR. PLANKTON’·TXT 7th ALBUM

We turn to cultural news. Romantic comedy 'Mr. Plankton', featuring Director Hong Jong-chan of 'Juvenile Justice' and renowned writer Jo Yong from 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' is to be released this week. Meanwhile, K-POP boy group TXT returns with a new album.



I'm looking for the sperm who made this friend.

(The sperm donor.) Oh, sorry



A man with a limited time to live embarks on his last trip and a woman known for her misfortunes happen to join the journey. This is the story of the new rom com 'Mr. Plankton.'



It's the first collaboration between screenwriter Jo Yong who wrote the hit show 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' and director Hong Jong-chan who produced 'Juvenile Justice' and 'Dear My Friends.'



Oh Jung-se / Role of Eu-heung

The power of Jo Yong's writing was the biggest factor for me. I felt like it was cut out of a comic book at first but towards the end, the story was rooted in reality.



As the main leads, actress Lee You-mi, the first Korean to win an Emmy award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series teams up with actor Woo Do-hwan, praised for his performance in the action packed series 'Bloodhounds.'



Woo Do-hwan / Role of Hae-jo

Microorganisms such as planktons also have value. All living things do. There's a reason for birth. This is the message of the drama.



Lee You-mi / Role of Jae-mi

Jae-mi wants to create her own family, I think the notion of family is important to her.



This is the music video for the song 'Over the Moon' by K-pop boy band TXT(Tomorrow X Together).



It's a cool, refreshing and energetic rock number that combines features of vintage sound and R&B groove.



TXT will hold their finale concerts in Osaka, Japan on November 30 and December 1.



Music mogul Park Jin-young who is the emcee and judge of KBS 2TV's new entertainment show 'The Ddanddara' has released a new song titled 'Easy Lover' to mark the 30th anniversary of his debut.



The music video of the modern soul funk track stars up and coming actress Cha Joo-young who appeared in the KBS drama 'The Real has Come' and actor Lee Yi-kyung who plays a plastic surgeon in the new KBS series 'Face Me.'