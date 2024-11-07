President Yoon sincerely apologizes to public for concerns about matters surrounding him

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



This is KBS 9 o'clock news.



We will go through President Yoon Suk Yeol's press conference one by one.



First, an apology.



President Yoon officially apologized regarding the controversy over the alleged involvement of First Lady Kim Keon-hee in candidate nominations.



He stated that causing concern to the public is absolutely a mistake.



He also mentioned that if the public dislikes it, he will ensure that Mrs. Kim does not engage in public activities.



Reporter Jang Deok-soo has the details.



[Report]



In a national address and press conference held ahead of the midpoint of his term on Nov. 10,



President Yoon Suk Yeol bowed his head for the first time in front of the public, saying he caused worry and concern due to issues surrounding him.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "Being a president is not a position for making excuses. Everything is my fault and a result of my own shortcomings."]



President Yoon acknowledged the criticism that he failed to manage the situation properly, even though he stated that many of the allegations regarding Mrs. Kim have been exaggerated.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I should have acted more cautiously in everything, and causing concern to the public is absolutely a mistake."]



He then stated that he would minimize Mrs. Kim's public activities.



He specified that this would be limited to cases related to diplomatic customs and national interest activities.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "Public activities are visible to everyone, so if the public likes it, we will proceed, and if they dislike it, I believe we should not do it."]



The presidential office is also actively considering plans for Mrs. Kim not to attend the overseas trip scheduled for this month.



This is KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!