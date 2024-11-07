News 9

President Yoon commits to government reform, starts cabinet and presidential office reorganization

[Anchor]

President Yoon, who responded to various allegations, also expressed his willingness for government reform.

He explained that he has begun restructuring the cabinet and the presidential office.

He stated that he would naturally appoint a special inspector once the National Assembly recommends a candidate.

Reporter Kim Min-cheol has the details.

[Report]

President Yoon seemed to be aware of the low approval ratings and expressed his determination for government reform at the halfway point of his term.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I will show the people changes, reforms, and a higher level of competence...."]

He mentioned that he would showcase the government reform through personnel changes and has started the restructuring of the cabinet and the presidential office.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I am already in the process of searching for and verifying talent...."]

However, he stated that the timing would be considered flexibly, taking into account the National Assembly's budget review and the response to the second Trump administration.

Regarding claims that there is a so-called 'first lady line' in the presidential office, he dismissed it as "very negative talk."

He emphasized that many personnel from the presidential office have caused trouble since the government began and that he does not accept working outside the established hierarchy.

He reiterated that he would appoint a special inspector to oversee the president's family affairs once the National Assembly recommends a candidate.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "Of course, I will appoint that. So, since that is a matter for the National Assembly, I have said from the beginning that it is not appropriate for me to interfere...."]

In response to the ruling party linking the issue of the North Korea Human Rights Foundation director and the special inspector, he replied that the ruling party should set the direction and recommend candidates together with the opposition.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.

