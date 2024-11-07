Less focus on government achievements, 26 questions addressed directly while seated

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today's (Nov.7) press conference has been analyzed to show changes in both format and content compared to the conference in August.



The president conducted the session while seated, and significantly reduced the promotion of government achievements in his remarks.



Kim Jin-ho reports.



[Report]



Unlike the press conference in August, President Yoon Suk Yeol sat down today.



He matched the eye level with reporters who were firing off questions for an extended period.



The previous conference lasted 42 minutes, but this time the speech was drastically reduced to 15 minutes.



Despite being at the midpoint of his term, he minimized the explanation of government achievements.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I thought I should express my gratitude and also apologize to the people, and it is not shameful for the highest responsible person in the government to apologize to the people; it is a matter of respecting and honoring them."]



In response to questions pointing out the uncomfortable relationship with the representative Han Dong-hoon, he used the term "adhesive" to emphasize their shared fate.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "It is not about doing politics with personal feelings, but when pursuing some common political interests, it becomes a strong adhesive."]



Regarding his absence from the opening ceremony of the 22nd National Assembly and the state of the nation address, he mentioned past instances of "refusal to shake hands" and "jeering" from the opposition, stating that mutual respect should be maintained.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "Even if there was a movement for my resignation until yesterday, if they could maintain (etiquette) during that time, I would want to go even ten times."]



He also shared that his wife, Kim Keon-hee, advised him to "apologize a lot" before the press conference.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "(My wife) has a much greater feeling of remorse for causing concern and distress to the people. She told me not to just talk about government achievements but to apologize more... I don't know. Could this be involvement in state affairs or manipulation as well?"]



The press conference lasted 140 minutes, during which 26 questions were asked.



This is Kim Jin-ho from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!