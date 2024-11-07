News 9

Opposition criticizes President Yoon's press conference as nonsensical, full of lies and excuses

입력 2024.11.07 (22:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The opposition, including the Democratic Party of Korea, has poured out harsh criticism, calling it an empty public apology.

The leaders of six opposition parties held a closed dinner meeting this evening (Nov.7) to discuss future joint response measures.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

The opposition has unleashed fierce criticism.

They stated that the public apology lacked substance and that the conversation with Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and the allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee were filled nothing but lies and excuses.

The Democratic Party described it as "the worst address in history" and "confirmation of a paralyzed government."

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The president's address was so incoherent that it was hard to listen to even at a drinking party, and citizens have been evaluating it as 'nonsensical.']

The Democratic Party emphasized again that a special investigation into Mrs. Kim Keon-hee should be pursued.

While they did not directly mention impeachment, there were voices hinting at calls for impeachment or resignation.

[Kim Min-seok/Senior Supreme Council Member of the Democratic Party: "The fundamental solution is left to the people. Representative Han Dong-hoon's time is nearing its end. I urge him to decide whether to be swept away together or to come over to the side of the people."]

Other opposition parties also voiced their criticisms.

The Reform Party stated, "We should not have had any expectations from the beginning," while the Rebuilding Korea Party and the Progressive Party declared, "We will push for impeachment."

Meanwhile, the leaders of the six opposition parties held a closed dinner meeting today to seek joint response measures following the president's press conference.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Opposition criticizes President Yoon's press conference as nonsensical, full of lies and excuses
    • 입력 2024-11-07 22:52:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

The opposition, including the Democratic Party of Korea, has poured out harsh criticism, calling it an empty public apology.

The leaders of six opposition parties held a closed dinner meeting this evening (Nov.7) to discuss future joint response measures.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

The opposition has unleashed fierce criticism.

They stated that the public apology lacked substance and that the conversation with Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and the allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee were filled nothing but lies and excuses.

The Democratic Party described it as "the worst address in history" and "confirmation of a paralyzed government."

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The president's address was so incoherent that it was hard to listen to even at a drinking party, and citizens have been evaluating it as 'nonsensical.']

The Democratic Party emphasized again that a special investigation into Mrs. Kim Keon-hee should be pursued.

While they did not directly mention impeachment, there were voices hinting at calls for impeachment or resignation.

[Kim Min-seok/Senior Supreme Council Member of the Democratic Party: "The fundamental solution is left to the people. Representative Han Dong-hoon's time is nearing its end. I urge him to decide whether to be swept away together or to come over to the side of the people."]

Other opposition parties also voiced their criticisms.

The Reform Party stated, "We should not have had any expectations from the beginning," while the Rebuilding Korea Party and the Progressive Party declared, "We will push for impeachment."

Meanwhile, the leaders of the six opposition parties held a closed dinner meeting today to seek joint response measures following the president's press conference.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“제 주변 일로 국민께 걱정…진심 어린 사과”

“제 주변 일로 국민께 걱정…진심 어린 사과”
“공천 개입 없었고, 여론조사 해 달라 한 적 없어”

“공천 개입 없었고, 여론조사 해 달라 한 적 없어”
명태균 내일 검찰 소환…<br>SNS 통해 “사죄한다”

명태균 내일 검찰 소환…SNS 통해 “사죄한다”
충성파로 채울 2기 내각…“대단한 천재” 머스크 기용설도

충성파로 채울 2기 내각…“대단한 천재” 머스크 기용설도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.