Opposition criticizes President Yoon's press conference as nonsensical, full of lies and excuses

[Anchor]



The opposition, including the Democratic Party of Korea, has poured out harsh criticism, calling it an empty public apology.



The leaders of six opposition parties held a closed dinner meeting this evening (Nov.7) to discuss future joint response measures.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



The opposition has unleashed fierce criticism.



They stated that the public apology lacked substance and that the conversation with Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and the allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee were filled nothing but lies and excuses.



The Democratic Party described it as "the worst address in history" and "confirmation of a paralyzed government."



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The president's address was so incoherent that it was hard to listen to even at a drinking party, and citizens have been evaluating it as 'nonsensical.']



The Democratic Party emphasized again that a special investigation into Mrs. Kim Keon-hee should be pursued.



While they did not directly mention impeachment, there were voices hinting at calls for impeachment or resignation.



[Kim Min-seok/Senior Supreme Council Member of the Democratic Party: "The fundamental solution is left to the people. Representative Han Dong-hoon's time is nearing its end. I urge him to decide whether to be swept away together or to come over to the side of the people."]



Other opposition parties also voiced their criticisms.



The Reform Party stated, "We should not have had any expectations from the beginning," while the Rebuilding Korea Party and the Progressive Party declared, "We will push for impeachment."



Meanwhile, the leaders of the six opposition parties held a closed dinner meeting today to seek joint response measures following the president's press conference.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



