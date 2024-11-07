President Yoon denies interference allegations, refutes Myung Tae-kyun claims

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon has clearly drawn the line regarding the allegations related to Myung Tae-kyun.



He stated that he has never intervened in the nomination process and has never asked Myung to conduct a public opinion survey, asserting that there is nothing to hide.



Next, we have reporter Lee Hyun-jun.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol acknowledged that he communicated with Myung Tae-kyun in the early stages of the presidential primary.



["I didn't just receive information from Myung, but from hundreds of people. They were people who came forward to help my election, not oppose it..."]



However, he revealed that he cut off contact after observing Myung discussing matters that were not his concern.



He explained that the recently released recording from the day before the inauguration was simply a congratulatory phone call with friendly exchanges.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I have not done anything inappropriate regarding Myung Tae-kyun, and there is nothing to hide."]



First Lady Kim Keon-hee admitted that she had contacted Myung several times after the inauguration.



However, she clarified that most of the conversations were about everyday matters.



President Yoon then refuted the allegations raised regarding Myung point by point.



First, regarding the suspicion of intervening in the nomination process, he stated that he was too busy with cabinet formation and diplomatic meetings right before his inauguration to pay attention to the by-elections.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I only talked about principles and rules, not like 'give this person a nomination.'"]



He drew the line on the allegations of manipulating public opinion polls during the primary, stating that he never asked Myung to conduct any surveys.



He also refuted the suspicion that Myung was involved in the process of attracting the Changwon National Industrial Complex, stating that it is a matter publicly conducted by relevant ministries and local governments.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "'I apologize for informing Myung'—if you expect such an apology, that is not true, and I cannot acknowledge that; it is slander."]



However, President Yoon did not respond to questions about how he would react if additional recordings with Myung were released.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



