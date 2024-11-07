Trump wins in all battleground states; Harris concedes defeat

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This U.S. presidential election is concluding with a perfect victory for former President Trump.



He has effectively won in all seven battleground states and has defeated the Democratic Party in overall vote percentage for the first time in 20 years.



Vice President Harris has acknowledged the defeat and made a congratulatory call.



Our correspondent Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.



[Report]



["USA, USA!"]



The decisive factor in the U.S. presidential election was the seven battleground states.



Contrary to initial expectations of a close race, the results were all victories for Trump.



[Donald Trump/Presumptive President-elect of the U.S.: "It was amazing to look at all of those victories. Nobody expected that. Nobody."]



Presumptive President-elect Trump secured victories in Georgia and North Carolina in the southern Sun Belt, as well as in Pennsylvania, the biggest battleground, and also won in Michigan and Wisconsin, solidifying his overwhelming victory.



He is also expected to win comfortably in Arizona and Nevada, where votes are still being counted.



Sweeping all seven battleground states, he has secured 312 electoral votes in a landslide victory.



Notably, he has surpassed the Democratic Party in the popular vote for the first time in 20 years.



[Donald Trump/Presumptive President-elect of the U.S.: "We also have won the popular vote. That was great. Thank you."]



Vice President Harris officially acknowledged the defeat within a day.



To supporters who were in tears, she smiled and said this.



[Kamala Harris/Vice President of the U.S.: "I know falks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now. I get it. But we must accept the results of this election."]



She then reportedly called presumptive President-elect Trump to congratulate him and said she would assist in the transition of power and ensure a peaceful transfer.



However, she also made a pointed remark aimed at Trump, who had contested the results of the last election.



[Kamala Harris/Vice President of the U.S.: "The fundamental principle of American democracy is to accept the results when you lose an election."]



With Vice President Harris's concession speech, conspiracy theories about election manipulation have been preemptively shut down, and President Biden is expected to clarify his stance on the election results and the transition of power in a public address on Nov. 7 local time.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



