President Yoon addresses N. Korean troop deployment and major reforms

2024.11.07

[Anchor]

The president also revealed his stance on domestic and international issues, including the deployment of North Korean troops and the four major reforms.

In particular, regarding the four major reforms, he stated that he will stand firm where necessary while making efforts to minimize public inconvenience.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, which is gaining attention due to the deployment of North Korean troops, President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed a serious awareness of the situation.

He mentioned that depending on the situation, direct support of weapons to Ukraine cannot be ruled out.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "Depending on the level of North Korean military involvement, we will gradually change our support methods... We are considering defensive weapons first."]

He expressed confidence regarding concerns raised about the Czech nuclear power plant contract and the development of deep-sea gas fields in the East Sea.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "(If the Czech nuclear power plant was contracted at a bargain price and there are allegations of unfair financial support...) If you say that securing two nuclear power plants for 24 trillion won is a bargain, that is a very ignorant statement...."]

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "(I wonder if we can expect success in drilling the East Sea deep-sea gas field.) The possibility is very high, so let's have some expectations."]

Regarding the so-called '4+1 reforms' that the government has been focusing on since its launch, he emphasized that public inconvenience will be minimized.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "While fighting strongly, we need to identify areas where we can minimize inconvenience and carefully consider the parts that need to be addressed."]

In particular, regarding the issue of increasing medical school admissions, he stated, "I have asked the medical community and the consultative body to provide their opinions for the 2026 quota, so we can discuss it and if it's reasonable advice, we can follow it."

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

