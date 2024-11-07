Pro-Yoon faction of ruling party praises president's conference as sincere

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (11.7), the ruling party, particularly pro-Yoon members, gave a positive assessment of the press conference, describing it as sincere and down-to-earth.



Representative Han Dong-hoon, who had demanded reform from the presidential office, did not provide any particular stance.



Lee Yoon-woo reports.



[Report]



As soon as the presidential press conference ended, floor leader Choo Kyung-ho released a statement.



He emphasized that the president humbly apologized for the concerns of the people and evaluated the conference as sincere and humble.



[Choo Kyung-ho/ Floor Leader of People Power Party: "I believe he explained with a sincere attitude. It is time for the National Assembly to focus on protecting people's livelihoods and nurturing the future…."]



Within the party, centered around the pro-Yoon faction, evaluations such as "a heartfelt apology" and "met the demands of the people" emerged.



Representative Han Dong-hoon has maintained silence without offering any particular stance.



Within the pro-Han faction, while there is a sense that immediate reactions should be restrained, doubts have also been raised that the restructuring of the presidential office staff and the reform cabinet reshuffle requested by Representative Han have not been effectively accepted.



[Kim Jong-hyeok/ Supreme Council Member of People Power Party/YTN 'NEWS ON': "It seems that there has been no progress. So, in that regard, I can say that I am quite disappointed."]



Meanwhile, Floor Leader Choo Kyung-ho indicated a change in stance by stating that he would assess the necessity and timing of a general meeting of lawmakers, which he had previously said would be held after the National Assembly audit to discuss the issue of the special inspector.



KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



