News 9

40-year-old J.D. Vance from Ohio becomes the third youngest Vice President in U.S. history

입력 2024.11.07 (23:22)

[Anchor]

The presumptive vice president-elect J.D. Vance, who is the running mate of presumptive President-elect Trump, is also drawing attention for his unique background.

At just forty years old, he comes from a humble background, has made a name for himself as a bestselling author, and was once a critic of Trump.

Reporter Wi Jae-cheon has the story.

[Report]

This year, forty-year-old Senator J.D. Vance will become the third youngest Vice President in U.S. history.

[J.D. Vance/Presumptive Vice President-elect: "Well, Mr. President, I appreciate you allowing me to join in on this incredible journey. I thank you for the trust you placed in me. And I think we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America."]

Growing up in a disadvantaged environment in Ohio, with a mother struggling with drug addiction, facing domestic violence, and at risk of dropping out of high school, Vance enlisted in the military, and with the money he saved, attended law school, becoming a lawyer and financier.

His memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," which details his upbringing, became a bestseller, bringing him national fame.

[J.D. Vance/Presumptive Vice President-elect/2017: "(Everyone wants to know whether J.D.'s going to run for office.) Never say never, but it's just not something that I think about doing right now."]

Once criticizing Trump as "America's Hitler," Vance transformed into a fervent supporter of Trump after entering politics, even personally visiting Trump to apologize for his past remarks.

While some analyze that he was nominated as Vice President to erase Trump's "silver spoon" image, there seems to be no disagreement that he has now become the successor to Trump's political ideology of "Making America Great Again."

[Bobby Coleman/Republican: "I hope that he brings the jobs from overseas to here, shuts the border down, and helps Americans thrive."]

Presumptive Vice President-elect Vance, who has called China the "greatest threat," is also expected to take the lead in implementing the protectionist trade policies of the next Trump administration.

This is KBS News, Wi Jae-cheon.

