Myung Tae-kyun faces two-day questioning in nomination scandal

[Anchor]

Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the allegations of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in candidate nominations, will appear before the prosecution tomorrow (11.8) for questioning.

He is expected to be questioned for two days, tomorrow and the day after (11.9).

Today (11.7), Myung suddenly posted an apology on social media.

Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has the details.

[Report]

Myung Tae-kyun will be summoned to the prosecution at 10 AM tomorrow as a suspect.

It has been over two months since the allegations regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in candidate nominations began to spread.

The prosecution is understood to be planning to question Myung over the next two days.

[Jung Yu-mi/Chief Prosecutor of Changwon District Prosecutors' Office/Nov. 7: "(Could you please say a few words?) No, no. It’s something for the investigation team to handle properly."]

The initial focus of the investigation is the 900 million won that was exchanged between Myung and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun through the accountant, Kang Hye-kyung.

As the statements are conflicting, it is reported that a face-to-face investigation involving the three individuals is also being considered.

The prosecution plans to investigate the circumstances under which preliminary candidates for local elections handed over more than 200 million won to Myung.

Myung is accused of receiving money from them under the pretext of candidate nominations to cover the costs of presidential opinion polls.

A prosecution official stated, "We plan to decide whether to indict by the end of this year, focusing on cases where evidence has been secured related to violations of the Political Fund Act."

However, regarding the allegations of quid pro quo nominations involving former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, the official only mentioned that there are many aspects to investigate.

The prosecution official also noted, "We are aware of the concerns about evidence destruction raised in the media," and added, "The investigation will proceed in accordance with the law."

Speculation is growing that an arrest warrant request is imminent.

[Kim So-yeon/Lawyer for Myung Tae-kyun: "Myung's health is not good right now. He mentioned that most of the content of the (presidential address to the public) reported in the media is true."]

Ahead of the prosecution investigation, Myung expressed his intention to apologize through social media and claimed that Kang Hye-kyung, who exposed this situation, demanded money.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.

