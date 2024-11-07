News 9

Gov't activates emergency system in economic sector as exchange rate soars and stock market weakens

입력 2024.11.07 (23:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Unlike the sharply rising U.S. stock market, our stock market did not receive much support.

The strong dollar caused the exchange rate to rise significantly, briefly reaching the 1,400 won level.

The government has decided to activate an emergency system across various economic sectors.

This is a report by Kim Jin-hwa.

[Report]

Following the confirmation of former President Trump's election, the won-dollar exchange rate has risen sharply.

Last night (Nov. 6), it surpassed 1,400 won for the first time in over seven months, and this morning (Nov. 7), it briefly rose to the 1,404 won level.

The exchange rate has surged vertically from the low 1,300 won range at the beginning of last month, and this trend is expected to continue for the time being due to geopolitical crises such as the Middle East war and the uncertainty of Trump's policies.

The problem is that volatility may increase after his inauguration.

[Byun Jeong-kyu/Executive Director of Mizuho Bank : "We don't know if he will continue the policies as they are, so market volatility will be very high, and we can expect this to last until the first half of next year."]

Our stock market also could not shake off the anxiety over Trump's election.

The KOSPI closed flat at the 2,560 level, while the KOSDAQ fell by 1.32%.

[Park Sang-hyun/iM Securities Researcher: "The issue of tariffs will ultimately have a negative impact on our country's export economy and the profit cycle of companies."]

The government has entered an emergency system, deciding to operate separate meetings in the financial market, trade, and industrial sectors.

[Choi Sang-mok/Economic Deputy Prime Minister: "The government will use the Economic Ministerial Meeting as a comprehensive control tower to ensure a proactive and seamless response."]

In particular, to resolve uncertainties in the industrial sector, it has announced plans to strengthen competitiveness centered on three key technologies: artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gov't activates emergency system in economic sector as exchange rate soars and stock market weakens
    • 입력 2024-11-07 23:35:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

Unlike the sharply rising U.S. stock market, our stock market did not receive much support.

The strong dollar caused the exchange rate to rise significantly, briefly reaching the 1,400 won level.

The government has decided to activate an emergency system across various economic sectors.

This is a report by Kim Jin-hwa.

[Report]

Following the confirmation of former President Trump's election, the won-dollar exchange rate has risen sharply.

Last night (Nov. 6), it surpassed 1,400 won for the first time in over seven months, and this morning (Nov. 7), it briefly rose to the 1,404 won level.

The exchange rate has surged vertically from the low 1,300 won range at the beginning of last month, and this trend is expected to continue for the time being due to geopolitical crises such as the Middle East war and the uncertainty of Trump's policies.

The problem is that volatility may increase after his inauguration.

[Byun Jeong-kyu/Executive Director of Mizuho Bank : "We don't know if he will continue the policies as they are, so market volatility will be very high, and we can expect this to last until the first half of next year."]

Our stock market also could not shake off the anxiety over Trump's election.

The KOSPI closed flat at the 2,560 level, while the KOSDAQ fell by 1.32%.

[Park Sang-hyun/iM Securities Researcher: "The issue of tariffs will ultimately have a negative impact on our country's export economy and the profit cycle of companies."]

The government has entered an emergency system, deciding to operate separate meetings in the financial market, trade, and industrial sectors.

[Choi Sang-mok/Economic Deputy Prime Minister: "The government will use the Economic Ministerial Meeting as a comprehensive control tower to ensure a proactive and seamless response."]

In particular, to resolve uncertainties in the industrial sector, it has announced plans to strengthen competitiveness centered on three key technologies: artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.
김진화
김진화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“제 주변 일로 국민께 걱정…진심 어린 사과”

“제 주변 일로 국민께 걱정…진심 어린 사과”
“공천 개입 없었고, 여론조사 해 달라 한 적 없어”

“공천 개입 없었고, 여론조사 해 달라 한 적 없어”
명태균 내일 검찰 소환…<br>SNS 통해 “사죄한다”

명태균 내일 검찰 소환…SNS 통해 “사죄한다”
충성파로 채울 2기 내각…“대단한 천재” 머스크 기용설도

충성파로 채울 2기 내각…“대단한 천재” 머스크 기용설도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.