Xi Jinping congratulated Trump on the election; China-Taiwan relations face 'Trump risk'

[Anchor]

U.S. media reported that President-elect Trump received a congratulatory phone call from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On the other hand, there was no phone call between Trump and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen.

With Trump's re-election, repercussions in the relationship between China and Taiwan are expected.

This is a report from KBS correspondent Kim Min-jung in Beijing.

[Report]

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated President-elect Trump during a phone call, according to U.S. media.

In a separate congratulatory message, President Xi emphasized cooperation, stating, "China and the U.S. would benefit from cooperation and loose from confrontation."

However, there was no phone call between President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan and President-elect Trump.

[Sun Swei/Chinese CGTN International Affairs Commentator: "The Trump administration clearly recognized the sensitivity of the Taiwan issue during its previous term. If the U.S. introduces any policies, China will also respond."]

During the election period, Trump pressured Taiwan to share defense costs multiple times.

As a result, there are predictions that military support and security cooperation with Taiwan may weaken under Trump's second administration compared to the Biden administration.

President-elect Trump has also accused Taiwan's TSMC of stealing 95% of the U.S. semiconductor business.

[Zhu Yunfeng/Professor of Dongwu University in Taiwan/TVBS Interview: "Trump may demand TSMC to increase the scale of its factories in the U.S. He might also ask for the transfer of key technologies to the U.S."]

In fact, as his re-election was confirmed, TSMC's stock price fell, indicating that the Trump risk for Taiwan is becoming a reality.

With the prospect of tariff bombs against China and increased pressure on Taiwan, the cross-strait relations between China and Taiwan during Trump's second term could become even more challenging.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.

