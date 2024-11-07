Xi Jinping congratulated Trump on the election; China-Taiwan relations face ‘Trump risk’

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. media reported that President-elect Trump received a congratulatory phone call from Chinese President Xi Jinping.



On the other hand, there was no phone call between Trump and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen.



With Trump's re-election, repercussions in the relationship between China and Taiwan are expected.



This is a report from KBS correspondent Kim Min-jung in Beijing.



[Report]



Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated President-elect Trump during a phone call, according to U.S. media.



In a separate congratulatory message, President Xi emphasized cooperation, stating, "China and the U.S. would benefit from cooperation and loose from confrontation."



However, there was no phone call between President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan and President-elect Trump.



[Sun Swei/Chinese CGTN International Affairs Commentator: "The Trump administration clearly recognized the sensitivity of the Taiwan issue during its previous term. If the U.S. introduces any policies, China will also respond."]



During the election period, Trump pressured Taiwan to share defense costs multiple times.



As a result, there are predictions that military support and security cooperation with Taiwan may weaken under Trump's second administration compared to the Biden administration.



President-elect Trump has also accused Taiwan's TSMC of stealing 95% of the U.S. semiconductor business.



[Zhu Yunfeng/Professor of Dongwu University in Taiwan/TVBS Interview: "Trump may demand TSMC to increase the scale of its factories in the U.S. He might also ask for the transfer of key technologies to the U.S."]



In fact, as his re-election was confirmed, TSMC's stock price fell, indicating that the Trump risk for Taiwan is becoming a reality.



With the prospect of tariff bombs against China and increased pressure on Taiwan, the cross-strait relations between China and Taiwan during Trump's second term could become even more challenging.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



