News 9

Trump's cabinet may feature loyalists, with Elon Musk eyed for key role

입력 2024.11.07 (23:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There are many expectations that Trump’s second-term cabinet and key positions will be filled with loyalists.

Elon Musk, who has been praised as a super genius and a key figure in Trump’s re-election efforts, is also likely to be appointed to a major position.

Reporter Lim Se-heum reports on the key figures currently being mentioned.

[Report]

First, the former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, referred by Trump as his special envoy, is being mentioned as the Secretary of State who will oversee foreign policy.

He is the person who pushed 'America First' in Europe according to Trump’s beliefs.

[Richard Grenell / Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany / Republican National Convention in July, 2024: "Under President Trump we put American interest first. There were no new wars. Old wars ended..."]

Robert O’Brien, who was the only National Security Advisor during the first term not to have conflicts with Trump, is also a candidate for Secretary of State.

[Robert O’Brien / Former White House National Security Advisor / September, 2024: "South Koreans are up to 2.5% of GDP in defense. Those numbers need to go to 3% or 3.5%...so we can burden share with our allies."]

For Secretary of Defense, Senator Tom Cotton, who advocated for the use of riot control laws against civil disorder, and former Congressman Lee Zeldin, who was deployed to Iraq, are being mentioned.

Stephen Miller, who designed anti-immigration policies during the first term and is considered Trump’s confidant, is being discussed for Attorney General, among other positions.

He is someone who evaluated Trump in this way.

[Stephen Miller / Former Senior Policy Adviser to the White House / 2018 CNN Interview: "The reality is that the president is a political genius. He shut down the entire media complex with its 90% negative coverage."]

The most notable person is Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been at the forefront of the campaign.

[Donald Trump / President-elect / Nov. 6 / Acceptance Speech: "He's a special guy. He's a super genius. We have to protect our geniuses."]

Musk is likely to head the Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to reduce federal costs and the number of public officials.

It is known that the personnel selection process is being led by Trump’s eldest son, Trump Jr., who is a key figure behind the scenes.

This is KBS News, Lim Se-heum.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump's cabinet may feature loyalists, with Elon Musk eyed for key role
    • 입력 2024-11-07 23:51:39
    News 9
[Anchor]

There are many expectations that Trump’s second-term cabinet and key positions will be filled with loyalists.

Elon Musk, who has been praised as a super genius and a key figure in Trump’s re-election efforts, is also likely to be appointed to a major position.

Reporter Lim Se-heum reports on the key figures currently being mentioned.

[Report]

First, the former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, referred by Trump as his special envoy, is being mentioned as the Secretary of State who will oversee foreign policy.

He is the person who pushed 'America First' in Europe according to Trump’s beliefs.

[Richard Grenell / Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany / Republican National Convention in July, 2024: "Under President Trump we put American interest first. There were no new wars. Old wars ended..."]

Robert O’Brien, who was the only National Security Advisor during the first term not to have conflicts with Trump, is also a candidate for Secretary of State.

[Robert O’Brien / Former White House National Security Advisor / September, 2024: "South Koreans are up to 2.5% of GDP in defense. Those numbers need to go to 3% or 3.5%...so we can burden share with our allies."]

For Secretary of Defense, Senator Tom Cotton, who advocated for the use of riot control laws against civil disorder, and former Congressman Lee Zeldin, who was deployed to Iraq, are being mentioned.

Stephen Miller, who designed anti-immigration policies during the first term and is considered Trump’s confidant, is being discussed for Attorney General, among other positions.

He is someone who evaluated Trump in this way.

[Stephen Miller / Former Senior Policy Adviser to the White House / 2018 CNN Interview: "The reality is that the president is a political genius. He shut down the entire media complex with its 90% negative coverage."]

The most notable person is Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been at the forefront of the campaign.

[Donald Trump / President-elect / Nov. 6 / Acceptance Speech: "He's a special guy. He's a super genius. We have to protect our geniuses."]

Musk is likely to head the Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to reduce federal costs and the number of public officials.

It is known that the personnel selection process is being led by Trump’s eldest son, Trump Jr., who is a key figure behind the scenes.

This is KBS News, Lim Se-heum.
임세흠
임세흠 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“제 주변 일로 국민께 걱정…진심 어린 사과”

“제 주변 일로 국민께 걱정…진심 어린 사과”
“공천 개입 없었고, 여론조사 해 달라 한 적 없어”

“공천 개입 없었고, 여론조사 해 달라 한 적 없어”
명태균 내일 검찰 소환…<br>SNS 통해 “사죄한다”

명태균 내일 검찰 소환…SNS 통해 “사죄한다”
충성파로 채울 2기 내각…“대단한 천재” 머스크 기용설도

충성파로 채울 2기 내각…“대단한 천재” 머스크 기용설도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.