Trump's cabinet may feature loyalists, with Elon Musk eyed for key role

[Anchor]



There are many expectations that Trump’s second-term cabinet and key positions will be filled with loyalists.



Elon Musk, who has been praised as a super genius and a key figure in Trump’s re-election efforts, is also likely to be appointed to a major position.



Reporter Lim Se-heum reports on the key figures currently being mentioned.



[Report]



First, the former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, referred by Trump as his special envoy, is being mentioned as the Secretary of State who will oversee foreign policy.



He is the person who pushed 'America First' in Europe according to Trump’s beliefs.



[Richard Grenell / Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany / Republican National Convention in July, 2024: "Under President Trump we put American interest first. There were no new wars. Old wars ended..."]



Robert O’Brien, who was the only National Security Advisor during the first term not to have conflicts with Trump, is also a candidate for Secretary of State.



[Robert O’Brien / Former White House National Security Advisor / September, 2024: "South Koreans are up to 2.5% of GDP in defense. Those numbers need to go to 3% or 3.5%...so we can burden share with our allies."]



For Secretary of Defense, Senator Tom Cotton, who advocated for the use of riot control laws against civil disorder, and former Congressman Lee Zeldin, who was deployed to Iraq, are being mentioned.



Stephen Miller, who designed anti-immigration policies during the first term and is considered Trump’s confidant, is being discussed for Attorney General, among other positions.



He is someone who evaluated Trump in this way.



[Stephen Miller / Former Senior Policy Adviser to the White House / 2018 CNN Interview: "The reality is that the president is a political genius. He shut down the entire media complex with its 90% negative coverage."]



The most notable person is Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been at the forefront of the campaign.



[Donald Trump / President-elect / Nov. 6 / Acceptance Speech: "He's a special guy. He's a super genius. We have to protect our geniuses."]



Musk is likely to head the Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to reduce federal costs and the number of public officials.



It is known that the personnel selection process is being led by Trump’s eldest son, Trump Jr., who is a key figure behind the scenes.



This is KBS News, Lim Se-heum.



