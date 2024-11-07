Ukraine: ‘N. Korean troops preparing for drone warfare’; Russia: ‘Two more locations in Donetsk occupied’

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With the re-election of Donald Trump, who promises to end the war quickly, the Ukraine war has encountered new variables.



However, fierce back-and-forth battles are still ongoing.



Ukraine has also suggested that the deployed North Korean troops may be involved in drone combat.



This is reporter Jo Bit-na from Berlin.



[Report]



Drones flying towards the Caspian Sea in southern Russia.



Soldiers are urgently evacuating from a warship, followed by an explosion.



Ukrainian military authorities announced on Nov. 6 local time that "a suicide drone successfully attacked a Russian naval base in the Caspian Sea for the first time."



This is the first time that a long-range drone has attacked the Dagestan region, located about 1,500km from the border.



Ukrainian authorities, who recently confirmed the first small-scale skirmish with North Korean troops, stated that the North Korean troops are deployed towards Sudzha.



Sudzha is an important area in Kursk, where Russia's gas facilities heading to Europe are located, and it is currently under Ukrainian control.



Additionally, it was raised that North Korean troops are learning to operate first-person view (FPV) drones, sharing the drone's field of view, which raises the possibility of drone operations being deployed.



[Andriy Kovalenko/Head of Ukraine's Counter-Disinformation Center/Interview with Radio NV: "They (North Korean troops) are cautiously starting to position themselves. They are moving north, west, and east of the city of Sudzha. Sometimes they move 30km away, and some move closer."]



The Russian military announced that it has additionally taken control of two villages in the eastern Donetsk region.



They also conducted airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Odesa.



Amid these offensives from both sides, the Wall Street Journal reported that among Trump's advisors, the idea of delaying Ukraine's NATO membership by at least 20 years is being discussed as one of the options to end the war.



This is KBS News reporter Jo Bit-na from Berlin.



