Trump calls Pres. Yoon after victory, reaffirms alliance
President Yoon Suk Yeol had a phone call with President-elect Trump this morning (11.7).
They reaffirmed the solid South Korea-U.S. alliance and the cooperation between South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, and agreed to meet in person soon to discuss further.
Jeong Sae-bae reports.
[Report]
President Yoon Suk Yeol sent a congratulatory message immediately after the election of former President Trump.
Less than a day later, he had a phone call with President-elect Trump.
During the approximately 12-minute call, they discussed the South Korea-U.S. alliance, as well as cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, and issues related to North Korea.
President Yoon and President-elect Trump agreed on the importance of maintaining close cooperation between South Korea and the U.S.
[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "We talked about having a strong solidarity and partnership based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance in the Asia-Pacific and global region."]
In this process, President-elect Trump specifically mentioned the need for cooperation in our shipbuilding industry.
This call was arranged more quickly than with Japan, as it was initiated by President-elect Trump's side ahead of the election.
[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "(The president-elect's side) asked for a phone number so they could call. They requested a number they could reach me at. The people that I know well."]
The presidential office stated that this was the result of prolonged behind-the-scenes discussions with the president-elect's side even before the U.S. election.
The fact that prepared messages such as 'building joint leadership on a global level' were presented even in the first call is evidence of this.
President Yoon and President-elect Trump agreed to meet soon to conduct specific discussions.
They also decided to promptly initiate practical work for this and there is anticipation of a possible meeting before the inauguration of President-elect Trump.
This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.
