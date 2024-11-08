Trump calls Pres. Yoon after victory, reaffirms alliance

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol had a phone call with President-elect Trump this morning (11.7).



They reaffirmed the solid South Korea-U.S. alliance and the cooperation between South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, and agreed to meet in person soon to discuss further.



Jeong Sae-bae reports.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol sent a congratulatory message immediately after the election of former President Trump.



Less than a day later, he had a phone call with President-elect Trump.



During the approximately 12-minute call, they discussed the South Korea-U.S. alliance, as well as cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, and issues related to North Korea.



President Yoon and President-elect Trump agreed on the importance of maintaining close cooperation between South Korea and the U.S.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "We talked about having a strong solidarity and partnership based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance in the Asia-Pacific and global region."]



In this process, President-elect Trump specifically mentioned the need for cooperation in our shipbuilding industry.



This call was arranged more quickly than with Japan, as it was initiated by President-elect Trump's side ahead of the election.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "(The president-elect's side) asked for a phone number so they could call. They requested a number they could reach me at. The people that I know well."]



The presidential office stated that this was the result of prolonged behind-the-scenes discussions with the president-elect's side even before the U.S. election.



The fact that prepared messages such as 'building joint leadership on a global level' were presented even in the first call is evidence of this.



President Yoon and President-elect Trump agreed to meet soon to conduct specific discussions.



They also decided to promptly initiate practical work for this and there is anticipation of a possible meeting before the inauguration of President-elect Trump.



This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!