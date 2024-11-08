News 9

Trump's win boosts U.S. stocks to record highs, global currencies slide

입력 2024.11.08 (00:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Due to expectations surrounding Trump's economic policies, including tax cuts, all three major indices of the New York stock market reached all-time highs.

On the other hand, the currencies of countries that are major trading partners with the U.S., such as Europe and Mexico, plummeted.

This is Park Il-jung reporting from New York.

[Report]

Tesla's stock, backed strongly by Trump supporter Elon Musk, surged nearly 15%.

With gains in other sectors like banking and energy, all three major indices of the New York stock market, including the Dow Jones, reached all-time highs.

The market capitalization increased by $1.6 trillion, equivalent to about 2,200 trillion won.

This is due to expectations for economic expansion policies such as regulatory rollbacks and tax cuts from President-elect Trump.

Additionally, reflecting his pledge to foster the cryptocurrency industry, Bitcoin has risen to an all-time high.

In contrast, market interest rates, including the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds, have surged.

The large-scale tax cut policy is expected to further increase the fiscal deficit, which means more government bonds will inevitably enter the market.

The promise of imposing tariffs that could stimulate prices is also a factor that has raised interest rates.

[Eric Diton/The Wealth Alliance (Investment Advisory Firm) CEO: "The stock market is loving the Donald Trump win. However, the bond market, not so much."]

The strong economy, which is expected to be maintained for the time being, along with high interest rates and protectionist trade policies, has boosted the value of the dollar.

The currencies of major trading countries, such as Europe and Mexico, have sharply declined.

[Carsten Brzeski/ING-DiBa (German Internet Bank) Senior Economist: "It's definitely bad news for Europe, for Germany in particular. We have to be prepared for a new trade war."]

President-elect Trump has set up a transition team at his Mar-a-Lago resort, which is visible behind me.

Every time incoming government policies are announced by President-elect Trump and his transition team, the financial markets will inevitably be affected.

This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in Palm Beach, Florida.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump's win boosts U.S. stocks to record highs, global currencies slide
    • 입력 2024-11-08 00:44:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

Due to expectations surrounding Trump's economic policies, including tax cuts, all three major indices of the New York stock market reached all-time highs.

On the other hand, the currencies of countries that are major trading partners with the U.S., such as Europe and Mexico, plummeted.

This is Park Il-jung reporting from New York.

[Report]

Tesla's stock, backed strongly by Trump supporter Elon Musk, surged nearly 15%.

With gains in other sectors like banking and energy, all three major indices of the New York stock market, including the Dow Jones, reached all-time highs.

The market capitalization increased by $1.6 trillion, equivalent to about 2,200 trillion won.

This is due to expectations for economic expansion policies such as regulatory rollbacks and tax cuts from President-elect Trump.

Additionally, reflecting his pledge to foster the cryptocurrency industry, Bitcoin has risen to an all-time high.

In contrast, market interest rates, including the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds, have surged.

The large-scale tax cut policy is expected to further increase the fiscal deficit, which means more government bonds will inevitably enter the market.

The promise of imposing tariffs that could stimulate prices is also a factor that has raised interest rates.

[Eric Diton/The Wealth Alliance (Investment Advisory Firm) CEO: "The stock market is loving the Donald Trump win. However, the bond market, not so much."]

The strong economy, which is expected to be maintained for the time being, along with high interest rates and protectionist trade policies, has boosted the value of the dollar.

The currencies of major trading countries, such as Europe and Mexico, have sharply declined.

[Carsten Brzeski/ING-DiBa (German Internet Bank) Senior Economist: "It's definitely bad news for Europe, for Germany in particular. We have to be prepared for a new trade war."]

President-elect Trump has set up a transition team at his Mar-a-Lago resort, which is visible behind me.

Every time incoming government policies are announced by President-elect Trump and his transition team, the financial markets will inevitably be affected.

This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in Palm Beach, Florida.
박일중
박일중 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“제 주변 일로 국민께 걱정…진심 어린 사과”

“제 주변 일로 국민께 걱정…진심 어린 사과”
“공천 개입 없었고, 여론조사 해 달라 한 적 없어”

“공천 개입 없었고, 여론조사 해 달라 한 적 없어”
명태균 내일 검찰 소환…<br>SNS 통해 “사죄한다”

명태균 내일 검찰 소환…SNS 통해 “사죄한다”
충성파로 채울 2기 내각…“대단한 천재” 머스크 기용설도

충성파로 채울 2기 내각…“대단한 천재” 머스크 기용설도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.