Trump's win boosts U.S. stocks to record highs, global currencies slide

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Due to expectations surrounding Trump's economic policies, including tax cuts, all three major indices of the New York stock market reached all-time highs.



On the other hand, the currencies of countries that are major trading partners with the U.S., such as Europe and Mexico, plummeted.



This is Park Il-jung reporting from New York.



[Report]



Tesla's stock, backed strongly by Trump supporter Elon Musk, surged nearly 15%.



With gains in other sectors like banking and energy, all three major indices of the New York stock market, including the Dow Jones, reached all-time highs.



The market capitalization increased by $1.6 trillion, equivalent to about 2,200 trillion won.



This is due to expectations for economic expansion policies such as regulatory rollbacks and tax cuts from President-elect Trump.



Additionally, reflecting his pledge to foster the cryptocurrency industry, Bitcoin has risen to an all-time high.



In contrast, market interest rates, including the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds, have surged.



The large-scale tax cut policy is expected to further increase the fiscal deficit, which means more government bonds will inevitably enter the market.



The promise of imposing tariffs that could stimulate prices is also a factor that has raised interest rates.



[Eric Diton/The Wealth Alliance (Investment Advisory Firm) CEO: "The stock market is loving the Donald Trump win. However, the bond market, not so much."]



The strong economy, which is expected to be maintained for the time being, along with high interest rates and protectionist trade policies, has boosted the value of the dollar.



The currencies of major trading countries, such as Europe and Mexico, have sharply declined.



[Carsten Brzeski/ING-DiBa (German Internet Bank) Senior Economist: "It's definitely bad news for Europe, for Germany in particular. We have to be prepared for a new trade war."]



President-elect Trump has set up a transition team at his Mar-a-Lago resort, which is visible behind me.



Every time incoming government policies are announced by President-elect Trump and his transition team, the financial markets will inevitably be affected.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in Palm Beach, Florida.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!