[Exclusive] Ultra-strong spam eradication measures: Profit seizure and blocking system

입력 2024.11.08 (00:44)

[Anchor]

Malicious spam messages are really on the rise these days.

As related damages increase, the government has recently announced plans to eradicate them.

According to KBS's investigation, it has been confirmed that strong measures, including a new pre-blocking system, will be included.

This is an exclusive report by Ji Hyung-cheol.

[Report]

[KBS News Time/June 20: "As illegal spam messages have surged recently, the Korea Communications Commission has decided to conduct an emergency on-site investigation starting today."]

Malicious spam messages are flooding in without a break.

They have gone beyond being a nuisance and are leading to various fraud damages.

Despite several spam prevention measures being announced, spam messages have actually increased significantly recently.

Even if you report them as spam and block the sender's number, they just send messages from another number.

[Han Min-soo/Lawmaker/Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee National Audit/Oct. 8: "I have also received messages saying 'price limit room' several times recently. People who are truly in desperate need may fall for these (spam messages)."]

As the damage from spam increases, the government is preparing strong measures, including a robust pre-blocking system.

The key is for the mobile carrier, which is the final checkpoint before messages are sent, to verify the sender's number.

If there are no issues, the message will be sent, but if the number has been reported for spam or has other problems, it will be notified to the message-sending company to block it in advance.

Measures are also being prepared for overseas spam, which has been difficult to regulate domestically.

When overseas spam comes in, the domestic operator that is the last checkpoint will be required to have detection and blocking systems in place.

Penalties will also be strengthened.

Malicious spam will be classified as a serious crime, with plans to confiscate and recover profits, and businesses could face suspension of operations.

However, it remains a challenge to establish a system that effectively holds companies accountable if they send more than a thousand messages at once.

This is Ji Hyung-cheol from KBS News.

