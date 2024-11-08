N. Korea remains silent on Trump's win

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea has not yet expressed anything regarding the results of the U.S. presidential election.



It is expected that rather than trying to change the North American relations immediately, they will observe the situation for the time being.



Reporter Yoo Ho-yoon has the details.



[Report]



The North Korean media has not reported on Trump's election victory yet.



In the past, the North reported the results of U.S. presidential elections anywhere from a few days to more than two months later.



However, there are predictions that this time may be a bit different.



There is a possibility that Chairman Kim Jong-un may send a congratulatory message or personal letter to President-elect Trump to showcase their friendship both domestically and internationally.



However, it seems that the North will not hastily create an atmosphere for improving North American relations.



[Trump/then U.S. Republican presidential candidate/July/candidate acceptance speech: "When we get back, I get along with him. He'd like to see me back too. I think he misses me."]



The North drew a line, stating that while Trump attempted to reflect 'the friendship between leaders' in state relations, it did not bring about any actual positive changes.



They also expressed caution by mentioning past instances where North American agreements were broken, stating that no matter which U.S. administration comes into power, the chaotic political climate will not change.



The situations of both countries have also changed.



The North's nuclear and missile technology has become more advanced, and Kim Jong-un recently claimed that the status of being a nuclear power has reached an 'irreversible stage.'



During Trump's first term, the denuclearization of the North was a priority, but now the U.S. is in urgent need of addressing current issues such as the war in Ukraine and problems in the Middle East.



[Cheong Seong-chang/Director of the Korea Strategy Center at the Sejong Institute: "(If the Trump administration) sends some signals that North Korea can look forward to, their position may change, but for the time being, it is expected to maintain a wait-and-see mode.)"]



The unprecedented closeness between North Korea and Russia, including participation in the war in Ukraine, is also cited as a new variable in North American relations that differs from Trump's first term.



This is KBS News, Yoo Ho-yoon.



