[Exclusive] Russian hacker group attacks Korean court websites

Today (11.7) afternoon, the websites of courts nationwide experienced disruptions due to what is suspected to be a DDoS attack, causing inconvenience for users.



Our KBS reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has confirmed that the Russian hacker group known as NoName is behind this attack, as reported yesterday (11.6).



This is an exclusive report.



[Report]



Around 3:20 PM today, access issues occurred consecutively on the nationwide court websites.



The National Court Administration stated that there was a "suspected DDoS attack."



A DDoS attack is a cyber attack that paralyzes a system by accessing it simultaneously from multiple computers.



The National Court Administration reported, "The attack was blocked immediately after detection, and there was no additional damage such as hacking of the internal computer network."



However, they did not officially disclose the identity of the attackers or why they targeted our courts.



KBS investigation has confirmed that the attack is linked to the Russian hacker group.



This is the hacker group called 'NoName' that KBS reported on yesterday.



The list of DDoS attack targets posted by this hacker group includes the IP addresses of three court websites, including the Daejeon District Court and the Supreme Court's electronic litigation site.



Around 3:10 PM today, this group posted a specific list of attack targets that included the IP address of a particular public institution, raising concerns about additional damage as other public institutions were also included.



[Choi Sang-myung/Security Expert: "If they attack the control systems of critical infrastructure, there could be some physical damage, so we need to respond with a sense of urgency."]



This hacker group is currently taking issue with our government's statements regarding support for Ukraine.



Given the concerns about further attacks, thorough preparations against various cyber threats are necessary.



KBS News, Hwang Jeong-ho.



