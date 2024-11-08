Thieves target second-hand sellers in direct transaction scams

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With the rise of scams in second-hand transactions where sellers take the money but do not deliver the goods, many people believe that direct transactions are safe.



However, caution is still necessary with direct second-hand transactions.



There has been an increase in crimes where perpetrators flee with the items on-site.



This is Jo Jung-ah reporting.



[Report]



A man who contacted a seller through a second-hand trading app to buy an item.



He suggests moving to a brighter location to check the item.



Just as the seller is about to send the account number for the transfer via text message, the man suddenly bolts.



The startled seller struggles to keep us, even leaving behind his shoe in pursuit.



The item the man fled with was an expensive mobile phone that had not even been unwrapped.



[Victim/voice altered: "I was so flustered that I couldn't even shout 'thief.' I was running barefoot, and my soles were getting all scraped up...."]



Police investigations revealed that the thief had arrived at the scene in advance to scout an escape route.



Just 20 minutes earlier, there were indications that he had stolen another second-hand item using a similar method nearby.



[Police official/voice altered: "He ran with the item from this side and then moved nearby to take it and run again. When we checked the CCTV, his outfit was almost identical, so it seems to be the same person."]



In March, a group was caught in Jeju after stealing a watch worth 19 million won using this method.



Every year, there are about 70,000 to 80,000 reported cases of various types of second-hand transaction scams.



[Hong Young-seon/Head of Cyber Investigation Unit, Daejeon Police Agency: "You need to carefully check transaction history and reviews, and since there are cases where hacked accounts are used, if something seems suspicious, you should make a direct call...."]



When engaging in direct transactions, it is advisable to avoid secluded areas and to go with someone rather than alone to reduce the risk of becoming a victim.



This is KBS News Jo Jung-ah reporting.



